Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade. (File photo: Anna Burns)

Women We Admire names Huberman among top 50 female leaders

This is top 50 women leaders in Vancouver for 2023

Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman has been named among the top 50 female leaders of Vancouver for 2023, by the Women We Admire organization.

“I am honoured to be included in this year’s list among a group of strong female leaders in their respective industries,” Huberman stated in a press release Wednesday. “Though this list is labelled as Vancouver, the Women We Admire organization is certainly taking a regional approach to recognizing innovation and productivity.”

Huberman has been president and CEO of the board of trade for 17 years and last year she won Simon Fraser University’s Distinguished Alumni Award.


