WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Q & A with Shimona Pinto

Shimona Pinto is the owner of, and mortgage broker with, Shimona & Associates. She shares her thoughts on her life and career.

Cloverdale Reporter: Please say a few things about yourself.

Shimona Pinto: I have been a mortgage broker for over 16 years. My favourite part about being a mortgage broker is getting to meet so many various people, as I really enjoy hearing everyone’s stories and finding out ways where I can help them.

When I’m not working, I enjoy spending time with my family and three dogs. We also have a couple of horses as well, so we are always kept busy with all the animals.

CR: What about your career path, how did you get your start?

SP: I started working with Envision Credit Union back in 1999, when I started out as a teller and then moved into an account manager role a couple years later. With this role, I really enjoyed the ability to help people with their daily finances and achieving their long term goals for home ownership. What I especially enjoyed was the process of getting people into their homes, hence what lead me into pursuing the position of mortgage brokering full time. Going into a role as an independent mortgage broker provided me with the ability to provide more options to more clients.

CR: Please say a few things about your business.

SP: My business is located in Cloverdale and I have been providing mortgage broker services to clients for over 16 years. With the help of my great team, we have serviced many clients all over B.C.

We assist clients with their residential financing needs, such as purchases, refinances and transfers.

CR: What advice do you have for young women just starting out in business and/or careers?

SP: My advice would be if you find something you have an interest in never give up. Make sure you help people without expecting anything in return.

The joy of giving is the most important facet. Share your time and experience with people and it will pay off in the long term.

Never play the short-term game in business. Do the right thing for people and the long term will pay off.



