Jen Temple. (Photo: submitted)

International Women’s Day

WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Q & A with Jen Temple

Five Questions with the CFO of Hillcrest Village Shopping Centre

Jen Temple runs Hillcrest Village Shopping Centre in Clayton. She shares her thoughts on her life and career.

Cloverdale Reporter: Please say a few things about yourself.

Jen Temple: I am a mom of three and I have a beautiful little grandson. I’ve been with my husband for nearly 30 years . My favourite pastimes are watching my youngest son play volleyball, going out for bike rides is my new found love, taking our dogs for walks, or playing with my grandson.

CR: What about your career path, how did you get your start?

JT: I started working for our family business at the age of 15 during the summer cleaning houses we had built. Then, as I got older, I was the secretary. Now I am the CFO. We are a family business and I have learnt everything hands on over the years.

CR: Please say a few things about your business.

JT: My main job is running Hillcrest Village Shopping Centre. I can be found either doing the bookkeeping, leases, or shovelling snow, to dealing with situations that arise at any hour day or night! I also have the pleasure of working with and for my tenants by checking in and making sure things are going well and lending a hand when needed.

I also do a lot of volunteer work in Cloverdale. I believe it takes many people working together to create the best life for all!

CR: What advice do you have for young women just starting out in business and/or careers?

JT: My advice is: believe in yourself! There is nothing holding you back but yourself. There is nothing you can’t do if you put your mind to it. Don’t be afraid to ask a question, knowledge is key. Ask for help when you need it. It takes a strong person to ask.

CR: Anything you’d like to add?

JT: I am grateful for my amazing parents. They have taught me to work hard, be true to myself, and listen to my heart. I believe it takes a village to raise a child and I think it takes everyone working together to make a great community. That is what I strive to do. I love being a part of the solution.


