WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Q & A with Jen Temple

Jen Temple runs Hillcrest Village Shopping Centre in Clayton. She shares her thoughts on her life and career.

Cloverdale Reporter: Please say a few things about yourself.

Jen Temple: I am a mom of three and I have a beautiful little grandson. I’ve been with my husband for nearly 30 years . My favourite pastimes are watching my youngest son play volleyball, going out for bike rides is my new found love, taking our dogs for walks, or playing with my grandson.

CR: What about your career path, how did you get your start?

JT: I started working for our family business at the age of 15 during the summer cleaning houses we had built. Then, as I got older, I was the secretary. Now I am the CFO. We are a family business and I have learnt everything hands on over the years.

CR: Please say a few things about your business.

JT: My main job is running Hillcrest Village Shopping Centre. I can be found either doing the bookkeeping, leases, or shovelling snow, to dealing with situations that arise at any hour day or night! I also have the pleasure of working with and for my tenants by checking in and making sure things are going well and lending a hand when needed.

I also do a lot of volunteer work in Cloverdale. I believe it takes many people working together to create the best life for all!

CR: What advice do you have for young women just starting out in business and/or careers?

JT: My advice is: believe in yourself! There is nothing holding you back but yourself. There is nothing you can’t do if you put your mind to it. Don’t be afraid to ask a question, knowledge is key. Ask for help when you need it. It takes a strong person to ask.

CR: Anything you’d like to add?

JT: I am grateful for my amazing parents. They have taught me to work hard, be true to myself, and listen to my heart. I believe it takes a village to raise a child and I think it takes everyone working together to make a great community. That is what I strive to do. I love being a part of the solution.



