WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Q & A with Bettina Reid

Bettina Reid is a realtor at Balance Real Estate. She shares her thoughts on her life and career.

Cloverdale Reporter: Please say a few things about yourself.

Bettina Reid: I was born and raised in Ontario, the eldest of five children. I have been married to my best friend for almost 28 years now. Together we have two beautiful girls. Our children are now adults. Our eldest is a doctor and our youngest is a dental assistant. We moved to beautiful British Columbia back in 2005 and love calling this province our home.

Some fun facts about me: I have two tattoos, both on my feet, one says, “Dance like there’s nobody watching.” I only ever wanted to get a tattoo as long as it had meaning to me. When I chose that saying, I chose it for two reasons. I have always loved to dance—so much so that on my wedding day you could not get me off the dance floor the whole night—and when nobody is home, you can often find me dancing around the house while I am cleaning.

The other reason is that I truly live by those words, and even though I take pride in what I do and how I look, I am always me and I don’t really care what people think. Either you like me or you don’t. That is OK!

The other tattoo is of cherry blossoms with the Japanese characters of my maiden name etched above them.

You would never know it, but I am 1/4 Japanese and proud of it. My grandfather was Japanese and he was one of my favourite people growing up.

My husband and I consider ourselves to be self-proclaimed foodies. We don’t drink, but we love good food. I love to travel and have been to many European countries, Mexico and the Caribbean a few times. I look forward to travelling some more and going on new adventures.

CR: What about your career path, how did you get your start?

BR: I didn’t always want to be a realtor. Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to be a teacher. When we moved here, that was the plan until someone encouraged me to look into real estate, which I discovered I love and haven’t looked back.

Having only been in the province a couple years when I started real estate, I needed to get out there and make a name for myself. I built my career from door knocking and getting to know my community.

CR: Please say a few things about your business.

BR: Balance Real Estate was founded in 2010 with one goal—exceed your expectations every step of the way. Led by Bettina Reid Personal Real Estate Corporation and backed by a growing and diverse group of experienced agents, we bring a unique, team-based approach to every person we work with. Instead of just one realtor, you get the knowledge and input of our entire team of professionals who specialize, live, and work in your neighbourhood. With this approach, our agents are able to find the best solutions to meet your needs.

CR: What advice do you have for young women just starting out in business and/or careers?

BR: Follow your heart and your gut. It won’t steer you wrong. Have a good work ethic, it will allow you to succeed. Surround yourself with positive, like-minded people, lean on them. Most successful people didn’t get there all on their own, they had mentors and/or took guidance from someone else that had succeeded. There is no need to reinvent the wheel when you can learn so much from others through their successes and their failures.

Don’t be afraid to fail. If you do, pick yourself up and figure out what it was that didn’t work and change what needs to be changed. Never give up. Try and try again. Be honest and stay true to yourself.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

women in business