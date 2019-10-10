Winners to open at South Surrey shopping centre

Semiahmoo Shopping Centre’s newest arrival – Winners – is set to celebrate its grand opening this coming Tuesday (Oct. 15).
The off-price retailer was among a number of businesses confirmed last May to be en route to the South Surrey mall (1715 152 St.), as part of the repurposing of space formerly occupied by Zellers.
Winners – with fashions, jewelry, accessories, giftware and more – is to occupy more than 17,000 square feet.
A grand opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Regular hours are to be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
The first-ever Winners store opened 36 years ago. There are now more than 270 locations across the nation.
tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter