Winners to come to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

Aaron Hinks photo Work continues on the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre expansion project. Plans for the space formerly occupied by a Zellers store include the addition of a Winners, as well as a gym called Crunch Fitness and a daycare centre called Rothewood.

Coast Realty has confirmed a number of businesses that are to be included in the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre expansion.

First Capital Realty senior vice-president of development Jodi Shpigel told Peace Arch News May 15 that the confirmed businesses include Winners, a gym called Crunch Fitness and a daycare called Rothewood.

Shpigel said First Capital is still in the process of formalizing additional businesses that are to take space in the former Zellers, which is attached to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. The building has been vacant since 2014.

In 2012, the Semiahmoo Zellers was one of the shopping centre’s anchor stores, and one of just 64 Zellers, out of 243 nationwide, not sold to U.S.-based retailer Target. At that time, parent-company HBC told PAN that the location would either be shut down or re-branded under a different name.

Target Canada ultimately filed for bankruptcy in January 2015.

Then, after announcing in early 2013 that Semiahmoo Zellers would close that March, HBC reversed course and announced the store would remain open as a liquidator for Hudson’s Bay and Home Outfitters.

However, the store was closed in March after a mattress display caught fire in an incident Surrey Fire Service initially deemed suspicious, but later said was “not deliberate.”

It reopened in June of that year, as one of only three stores to bear the Zellers logo, but closed the following year.

“We’re very excited that we’ve been able to find such high-quality tenants for that end of the shopping centre. We believe they will re-anchor what was formally the Zellers,” Shpigel told PAN.