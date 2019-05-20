Aaron Hinks photo Work continues on the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre expansion project. Plans for the space formerly occupied by a Zellers store include the addition of a Winners, as well as a gym called Crunch Fitness and a daycare centre called Rothewood.

Winners to come to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

Former Zellers to also include a gym and daycare

Coast Realty has confirmed a number of businesses that are to be included in the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre expansion.

First Capital Realty senior vice-president of development Jodi Shpigel told Peace Arch News May 15 that the confirmed businesses include Winners, a gym called Crunch Fitness and a daycare called Rothewood.

Shpigel said First Capital is still in the process of formalizing additional businesses that are to take space in the former Zellers, which is attached to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. The building has been vacant since 2014.

In 2012, the Semiahmoo Zellers was one of the shopping centre’s anchor stores, and one of just 64 Zellers, out of 243 nationwide, not sold to U.S.-based retailer Target. At that time, parent-company HBC told PAN that the location would either be shut down or re-branded under a different name.

Target Canada ultimately filed for bankruptcy in January 2015.

Then, after announcing in early 2013 that Semiahmoo Zellers would close that March, HBC reversed course and announced the store would remain open as a liquidator for Hudson’s Bay and Home Outfitters.

However, the store was closed in March after a mattress display caught fire in an incident Surrey Fire Service initially deemed suspicious, but later said was “not deliberate.”

It reopened in June of that year, as one of only three stores to bear the Zellers logo, but closed the following year.

“We’re very excited that we’ve been able to find such high-quality tenants for that end of the shopping centre. We believe they will re-anchor what was formally the Zellers,” Shpigel told PAN.

Previous story
B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Just Posted

Structure fire destroys Surrey tire shop, closes section of Fraser Highway

RCMP have closed Fraser Highway down to traffic from 152 Street to 88 Avenue

UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old girl found

Mikayla Logan was last seen in Guildford on Tuesday, May 14

Surrey to begin ‘public engagement process’ on policing transition next week

First in a series of public events set for May 23 at Cloverdale rec centre

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly threatening another youth with a knife in Cloverdale

This was Thursday at a park in the 17200-block of 61A Avenue, Sergeant Chad Greig told the Now-Leader

Free winter parking, higher summer rates eyed for White Rock waterfront

Councillor calls for more hard data on the impact of trial free parking on Marine Drive businesses

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Victoria Day

How much do you know about the monarch whose day we celebrate each May?

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

The father and two youngesters fell down a steep and treachorous cliff while hiking on Burke Mountain

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

Carbon dioxide at highest levels for over 2.5 million years, expert warns of 100 years of disruption

CO2 levels rising rapidly, now higher than at any point in humanity’s history

Multi-vehicle collision on highway in Chilliwack

Accident involves several vehicles, in the westbound lanes says Drive BC

Man dies after being hit by car in East Vancouver

The driver involved is cooperating with police

Most Read