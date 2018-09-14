Winners of 2018 Surrey International Trade Awards revealed

Two businesses based out of Newton and Richmond brought home the big hardware on Sept. 13, winning the 2018 Surrey International Trade Awards in their respective categories.

Indus Travels won the “Large Businesses Category” (Revenue over $15 million). It specializes in small group tours and independent vacations to more that 50 destinations worldwide. Indus is based in Richmond but is a member of the Surrey Board of Trade.

“The Surrey Board of Trade, through its International Trade Centre, continues to create global business connections for local businesses through its variety of services, programs and concierge of connections,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the board. “The Surrey International Trade Awards allows us to recognize Surrey businesses and Surrey Board of Trade members that are part of the global economic equation.”

Kitply Industries won the “Small Business Category” (Revenue under $15 million). Kitply, based out of Newton, is a wholesale distribution company dealing with more than 20,000 products from suppliers in Canada, the U.S., China, Japan and Europe. The products are warehoused here in Surrey and sold to companies that manufacture and distribute cabinets, furniture, millwork and closets across Canada.

The Surrey International Trade Awards are set up to recognize companies enjoying success in the importation and exportation business, focusing on innovation, marketing strategy, ability to sustain growth, commitment to international business, and sustaining competive advantage.



