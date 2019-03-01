Wooden Spoon restaurant staff cooked and served for two community dinners in White Rock. (Contributed photo)

White Rock’s Wooden Spoon nourishes community connection

Restaurant staff host two community dinners

Instead of writing a cheque, staff at White Rock’s Wooden Spoon restaurant are using their skill set to feed the community.

Restaurant staff provided food and service to two affordable community dinners sponsored by Peninsula United Church and the Sources Food Bank and hosted at Star of the Sea (15262 Pacific Ave.).

READ MORE: White Rock’s ‘Coldest Night’ raises $105,000 for homeless prevention

Assistant general manager Cheyenne Hoggins says although the business has made monetary contributions to charitable causes in the past, they wanted to take it a step further to nourish the community.

“I figure we have so much access to food product, why not use our resources, link up and collaborate together and help them out. In a way, it’s easy for us to help out,” Hoggins told Peace Arch News Wednesday.

The community dinners, which are offered by donation, are held every second and fourth Monday of the month.

Wooden Spoon staff served lasagna in November, coq au vin in January, and are considering doing breakfast for dinner in April.

Guests of the dinner left an impression on Hoggins when she volunteered for a dinner in October.

“They’re all just super grateful for the sense of community that that group of people have created for them. They all seem to know each other, have some sort of connection and feel some sense of home,” Hoggins said.

As manager of a team of professional cooks and servers, Hoggins was also impressed by the volunteers who regularly co-ordinate the service.

“They’re outstanding. They’re so well organized,” Hoggins said. “I couldn’t believe their turnaround time from their setup to their teardown. Those woman have it dialed to a science.”

Community dinner co-organizer Donna Roy told PAN that anywhere from 60-80 guests turn up for the meal, which has been operating for the past six years.

“Our volunteers had a great evening working alongside the Wooden Spoon volunteers,” Roy wrote to PAN. “They are a very enthusiastic team to work with.”

The next dinner served by the Wooden Spoon is to take place April 22.

 

Wooden Spoon assistant manager Cheyenne Hoggins. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Previous story
Surrey mompreneur in running for award of merit
Next story
eBay rethinking future of StubHub and classified business

Just Posted

White Rock Players Club seeks city sponsorship for naming rights

Five-year term priced at $150,000

VIDEO: CW’s Supergirl films fiery scene in Surrey City Centre

Crews were shooting a scene on University Drive

White Rock to treat cannabis, liquor license proposals similarly

Planning procedures bylaw amended in advance of applications

Semiahmoo Town Centre in focus today

City of Surrey hosting open house on South Surrey neighbourhood’s future

Clinic gives North Delta kids with disabilities a chance to try baseball

Kids with cognitive or physical disabilities can try Challenger Baseball before the season starts

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

The reasons millennials pull ahead on energy conservation may surprise you. Then again, they may not

Liberals table ‘historic’ Indigenous child welfare bill

Bill mphasizes need for the child-welfare system to promote preventative care and support families

Chilliwack sees second shooting in one week

Reports of man barricaded inside home, as second shooting of the week transpires in Chilliwack

Richardson nets 4 as Coyotes beat Canucks 5-2

Arizona completes series sweep of Vancouver

Air Canada cuts fourth flight from Penticton to Vancouver

Three daytime flights between Penticton and Vancouver will still be offered.

Victoria MP Murray Rankin will not seek re-election

Rankin latest NDP MP to announce he won’t run for a seat in 2019

RCMP in Merritt, B.C., seek dash-cam video in disappearance of cowboy Ben Tyner

He was last seen Jan. 26

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Most Read