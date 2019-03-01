White Rock’s Wooden Spoon nourishes community connection

Wooden Spoon restaurant staff cooked and served for two community dinners in White Rock. (Contributed photo)

Instead of writing a cheque, staff at White Rock’s Wooden Spoon restaurant are using their skill set to feed the community.

Restaurant staff provided food and service to two affordable community dinners sponsored by Peninsula United Church and the Sources Food Bank and hosted at Star of the Sea (15262 Pacific Ave.).

READ MORE: White Rock’s ‘Coldest Night’ raises $105,000 for homeless prevention

Assistant general manager Cheyenne Hoggins says although the business has made monetary contributions to charitable causes in the past, they wanted to take it a step further to nourish the community.

“I figure we have so much access to food product, why not use our resources, link up and collaborate together and help them out. In a way, it’s easy for us to help out,” Hoggins told Peace Arch News Wednesday.

The community dinners, which are offered by donation, are held every second and fourth Monday of the month.

Wooden Spoon staff served lasagna in November, coq au vin in January, and are considering doing breakfast for dinner in April.

Guests of the dinner left an impression on Hoggins when she volunteered for a dinner in October.

“They’re all just super grateful for the sense of community that that group of people have created for them. They all seem to know each other, have some sort of connection and feel some sense of home,” Hoggins said.

As manager of a team of professional cooks and servers, Hoggins was also impressed by the volunteers who regularly co-ordinate the service.

“They’re outstanding. They’re so well organized,” Hoggins said. “I couldn’t believe their turnaround time from their setup to their teardown. Those woman have it dialed to a science.”

Community dinner co-organizer Donna Roy told PAN that anywhere from 60-80 guests turn up for the meal, which has been operating for the past six years.

“Our volunteers had a great evening working alongside the Wooden Spoon volunteers,” Roy wrote to PAN. “They are a very enthusiastic team to work with.”

The next dinner served by the Wooden Spoon is to take place April 22.