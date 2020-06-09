White Rock’s Oceana PARC residence to host in-house market for seniors

A farmers-market style event is planned for White Rock’s Oceana PARC on Wednesday. A similar event was held at PARC’s Westerleigh residence in West Vancouver recently, and drew rave reviews. (Photo courtesy of PARC Retirement Living)

A White Rock retirement residence is set to host its own in-house farmers-market style event this week, as a way to let residents shop while staying safe.

On Wednesday, Oceana PARC (1575 George St.) will host what it’s calling ‘a farmers market experience’ where shoppers can purchase everything from personal items and toiletries to produce, flowers, homemade sweets and select wine, beer and spirits.

The in-house market has already been started at one of PARC’s other seniors residences, Westerleigh in West Vancouver, and “proved to be hit” according to a news release. In fact, the pop-up market was so popular that PARC has committed to holding them twice a month at both West Van and White Rock locations.

Westerleigh general manager HeeSon Domay said residents there appreciated “being able to shop for most of their main staples just an elevator ride away.”

“We’re likely to be dealing with the threat of COVID-19 for the foreseeable future until a vaccine is available, and we have an obligation to remain vigilant for our residents, even as restrictions start to ease on local businesses,” said Tony Baena, president and CEO of PARC Retirement Living.

“We’re as committed as ever to finding ways to keep our communities safe, independent, respectful, and healthy for our residents, and these markets help reduce our residents’ risk. It’s no time to let down our guard.”

