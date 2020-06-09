A farmers-market style event is planned for White Rock’s Oceana PARC on Wednesday. A similar event was held at PARC’s Westerleigh residence in West Vancouver recently, and drew rave reviews. (Photo courtesy of PARC Retirement Living)

White Rock’s Oceana PARC residence to host in-house market for seniors

Farmers-market style event has been popular at PARC’s West Vancouver location

A White Rock retirement residence is set to host its own in-house farmers-market style event this week, as a way to let residents shop while staying safe.

On Wednesday, Oceana PARC (1575 George St.) will host what it’s calling ‘a farmers market experience’ where shoppers can purchase everything from personal items and toiletries to produce, flowers, homemade sweets and select wine, beer and spirits.

The in-house market has already been started at one of PARC’s other seniors residences, Westerleigh in West Vancouver, and “proved to be hit” according to a news release. In fact, the pop-up market was so popular that PARC has committed to holding them twice a month at both West Van and White Rock locations.

• READ ALSO: ‘Family meetup centres’ helping White Rock seniors reconnect with loved ones

Westerleigh general manager HeeSon Domay said residents there appreciated “being able to shop for most of their main staples just an elevator ride away.”

“We’re likely to be dealing with the threat of COVID-19 for the foreseeable future until a vaccine is available, and we have an obligation to remain vigilant for our residents, even as restrictions start to ease on local businesses,” said Tony Baena, president and CEO of PARC Retirement Living.

“We’re as committed as ever to finding ways to keep our communities safe, independent, respectful, and healthy for our residents, and these markets help reduce our residents’ risk. It’s no time to let down our guard.”

This feel-good story is part of the #WereInThisTogether campaign by Black Press Media. Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and videos to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C., Ontario shipyards team up to win multibillion-dollar icebreaker contract

Just Posted

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market to return June 14

Fifty vendors will be on hand for a social-distanced third season

Surrey loses ‘invaluable’ community leader

Peter Maarsman, 83, of Newton died of cancer on June 1

Man shot in Whalley

At about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday police were alerted to a ‘disturbance’ in the 12700-block of 104 Street

Home from Italy, Surrey volleyball player set for action with national team

Fleetwood’s Kiera Van Ryk went pro with Bergamo team in COVID-shortened season

White Rock’s Oceana PARC residence to host in-house market for seniors

Farmers-market style event has been popular at PARC’s West Vancouver location

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes

Care aides get retroactive pay increase to union rates

Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online

The victim went to a Lower Mainland RCMP detachment with her mother on May 7 to report the incident

Reporting frog sightings in Fraser Valley helping conservancy biologists

Group’s aim is to track Northern Pacific Treefrogs before they become species-at-risk

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

B.C. ordered to pay family of tubing accident victim $150K

Andrew Barrie and two others died in 2012 after they went over Cascade Falls while tubing

Search crews bring in sonar equipment for apparent missing plane in Fraser River

Specialized sonar equipment is being brought in, RCMP spokesperson says

Spot prawn season is open in B.C., and this year it’s staying local

The usual export plan is off because of COVID-19, so fishermen are hoping to sell fresh, local

‘Lucky to be alive’: Jet skier rescued after running out of fuel on northern B.C. river

A helicopter and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were involved in the rescue

Most Read