inFoster Martin project, which is currently under construction on the 1500-block of Martin Street, won ‘Best Display Suite Interior Design and Best Marketing Campaign.’ (Landmark rendering)

inFoster Martin project, which is currently under construction on the 1500-block of Martin Street, won ‘Best Display Suite Interior Design and Best Marketing Campaign.’ (Landmark rendering)

White Rock’s Foster Martin development provincially recognized

Landmark Premier Properties and Foster Martin honoured at 2021 Georgie Awards

Landmark Premiere Properties, and its Foster Martin project in White Rock, received top honours at the 2021 Georgie Awards.

Established in 1992, the annual awards recognize excellence in the residential construction industry across the province.

Landmark was named B.C.’s ‘Multi-Family Home Builder of the Year,’ while the Foster Martin project, which is currently under construction in the 1500-block of Martin Street, won ‘Best Display Suite Interior Design’ and ‘Best Marketing Campaign.’

“All of us at Landmark appreciate the recognition given to our company, and particularly our Foster Martin development in White Rock,” Landmark president Ray Chen said in a news release.

“We’re proud of our entire team and the commitment they have made to quality and creativity, and particularly for the opportunity to build some incredible residences for homeowners at Foster Martin. We took our inspiration from White Rock’s beautiful seaside location, and we’re looking forward to completing construction on the first two of our three towers, and watching families move in by the end of the year.”

SEE ALSO:White Rock’s Foster Martin development climbing skyward

The Foster Martin development includes 340 units and 880 parking spaces, including 220 “public spaces.” The project is also to include a ‘White Rock Commons,’ which is described by the company as a “relaxing and welcoming outdoor community plaza.”

The Foster Martin Sales Centre is located at 1688 152 St.

“Our interior design team did a terrific job of the Sales Centre and Display Suite, including giving homeowners a sense of the views they can enjoy from their balconies,” sales manager Cindy Park said in the release.

Park said many of the people who have already purchased a unit are downsizing.

“Our homeowners love the spacious, elegant design of their new homes at Foster Martin, and they really appreciate the lifestyle that comes with it, including the 10,000 sq. ft. private Shore Club, to the amazing views you can’t get from a home at street level.”

AwardsBusinessdevelopmentWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops
Next story
Microsoft announces Vancouver expansion, adding 500 new jobs

Just Posted

Assistant coach Simon Gau instructs players on one of Cloverdale Minor Baseball’s Mosquito division teams. Mosquito is the division name for U11. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Baseball returns to Cloverdale after players lost entire season last year

‘It’s been a long, weird year,’ says Matthew Rudolfs

VanVlack family of Whalley has been evicted from their townhouse after neighbour complained about special needs child making too much noise. (Submitted photo)
Whalley family evicted, says neighbour complained child with special needs is too noisy

Tenants advocacy group staged rally Wednesday on behalf of family of six

Dogs are only allowed on the White Rock promenade from Oct. 1 to March 31. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Dog season on White Rock promenade approaching tail-end

City bylaw that allows dogs on walkway during offseason ends March 31, restarts in fall

A SkyTrain car rolls through Surrey’s City Centre, subject of a planning update at city hall. (File photo)
Development pressures prompt need for Surrey City Centre Plan update

Two surveys are part of public engagement campaign launched by city hall

File photo
Surrey man back in VPD custody after Canada-wide arrest warrant

Kenneth Nolan Kirton, 54, was wanted for not returning to his halfway house in Vancouver

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

A video of the incident posted on Reddit shows the men standing in line at the McDonald’s inside the mall before a fight breaks out. (Screen grab/Reddit)
VIDEO: Unmasked man arrested after allegedly spitting in someone’s face in Metrotown

Burnaby RCMP say they are looking into whether assault charges are warranted

(File photo)
Charges laid in connection to burned body found in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15.
Teen arrested in connection to multiple unprovoked B.C. hammer attacks

A 17-year-old Comox Valley youth was arrested on Tuesday and is in police custody

Most Read