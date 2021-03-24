White Rock’s Foster Martin development provincially recognized

inFoster Martin project, which is currently under construction on the 1500-block of Martin Street, won ‘Best Display Suite Interior Design and Best Marketing Campaign.’ (Landmark rendering)

Landmark Premiere Properties, and its Foster Martin project in White Rock, received top honours at the 2021 Georgie Awards.

Established in 1992, the annual awards recognize excellence in the residential construction industry across the province.

Landmark was named B.C.’s ‘Multi-Family Home Builder of the Year,’ while the Foster Martin project, which is currently under construction in the 1500-block of Martin Street, won ‘Best Display Suite Interior Design’ and ‘Best Marketing Campaign.’

“All of us at Landmark appreciate the recognition given to our company, and particularly our Foster Martin development in White Rock,” Landmark president Ray Chen said in a news release.

“We’re proud of our entire team and the commitment they have made to quality and creativity, and particularly for the opportunity to build some incredible residences for homeowners at Foster Martin. We took our inspiration from White Rock’s beautiful seaside location, and we’re looking forward to completing construction on the first two of our three towers, and watching families move in by the end of the year.”

SEE ALSO:White Rock’s Foster Martin development climbing skyward

The Foster Martin development includes 340 units and 880 parking spaces, including 220 “public spaces.” The project is also to include a ‘White Rock Commons,’ which is described by the company as a “relaxing and welcoming outdoor community plaza.”

The Foster Martin Sales Centre is located at 1688 152 St.

“Our interior design team did a terrific job of the Sales Centre and Display Suite, including giving homeowners a sense of the views they can enjoy from their balconies,” sales manager Cindy Park said in the release.

Park said many of the people who have already purchased a unit are downsizing.

“Our homeowners love the spacious, elegant design of their new homes at Foster Martin, and they really appreciate the lifestyle that comes with it, including the 10,000 sq. ft. private Shore Club, to the amazing views you can’t get from a home at street level.”

