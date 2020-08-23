White Rock’s first cannabis retail store, A Little Bud, has opened its doors. (Contributed photo)

White Rock’s first cannabis retail store opens for business

Opened Aug. 18, the store sells flower, cannabis-infused candy and drinks

White Rock’s first, and only, cannabis retail store has opened its doors to the public.

A Little Bud, located at 1484 Johnston Rd., opened Aug. 18 and held a “grand opening” Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., with social distancing measures in place.

The store sells a collection of cannabis-related products including dried flower, oils, cannabis-infused candies and cannabis-infused drinks.

Store co-owner Randy Tingskou told Peace Arch News Sunday morning that he is grateful for the warm reception they have received by the community.

A Little Bud’s origins are in Abbotsford, where the company previously operated a “medicinal dispensary” from July 2017 to Oct. 2018.

While the store has origins in Abbotsford, Tingskou said his parents call White Rock home.

He said the store will donate 2.5 per cent of all profits to local non-profits. On the day of launch, A Little Bud placed a donation barrel inside the store to collect non-perishable food for the South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank.

The bin is to remain inside the White Rock shop until Sept. 30.

Tingskou said cannabis enthusiasts are “kind, generous and giving” people, and that the initiative to collect money and food for the community began at its Abbotsford store in 2017.

“Since then, we donated about $20,000 cash and 70 barrels of food for the Abbotsford food bank, and we want to contiune that in White Rock,” he said.

The shop makes the second for the Semiahmoo Peninsula, with Indigenous Bloom – which opened June, 2019 – selling cannabis on Semiahmoo First Nation.

The City of White Rock approved the dispensary last February. A Little Bud was one of three stores that were under council’s consideration.

RELATED: White Rock approves its first retail cannabis store

One of the key issues councillors raised with the approval of A Little Bud’s application was that it was to be located approximately 80 metres from a daycare.

Coun. Anthony Manning said during the council meeting that while he understood the concern, he noted that Sandpiper Liquor Store has been operating across the street from White Rock Elementary for a number of years.

Coun. Scott Kristjanson said he would rather see the building being used – which was previously home to King Koin Laundromat – rather than sit vacant.

SEE ALSO: Surrey receives nine cannabis store applications but is considering none

The City of Surrey has not yet approved a cannabis store within its city limits.

In January 2019, Surrey officials said they received nine applications for cannabis retail licences, but none were considered.

“All have been told that the City of Surrey is not accepting any applications,” Jas Rehal told Black Press Media last year, the City of Surrey’s director of public safety operations.

“The bylaw prohibiting cannabis retail and production in Surrey has not changed and remains in effect.”

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hillcrest Bakery and Deli is now White Rock’s oldest-established business

Just Posted

White Rock’s first cannabis retail store opens for business

Opened Aug. 18, the store sells flower, cannabis-infused candy and drinks

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Aug. 23

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Teachers’ association wants Surrey school district to have classrooms at 50% capacity

Cohort sizes are 30 for grades 10 to 12; 60 for grades 8 and 9

Surrey resident is the recipient of award in memory of Princess Diana

Rochelle Prasad, 21, recognized for her community service work with Diana Award

Surrey couple says $500K win will help ‘start the next chapter of our lives’

Mandeep Gill, Robert Jolliffe were on a trip to the grocery store when they checked their ticket

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

More than 300 homes under evacuation alert due to wildfire in B.C.’s Slocan Valley

Alert is due to the Talbot Creek wildfire

Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

Recent data shows a major spike in the number of people dying from toxic illicit drugs due to the pandemic

VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Police say up to 60 people attended, guests not documented for contact tracing

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Masks will become mandatory at all Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills locations

New rule goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 29

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Stranded teenagers rescued from Cascade Falls by Mission Search and Rescue Society

SAR called twice in three-day period about stranded kids at the falls

Mission Raceway Park cancels remainder of 2020 season

Social media post cites new public health enforcement on large gatherings

Most Read