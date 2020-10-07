White Rock’s 3 Dogs Brewing will hold a fundraiser Saturday (Oct. 10), with proceeds going to support youth programs at Alexandra Neighbourhood House. (3 Dogs Brewing Facebook photo)

White Rock’s 3 Dogs Brewery to host fundraiser for Alexandra Neighbourhood House

Saturday event held in conjunction with World Mental Health Day

White Rock’s 3 Dogs Brewing is set to hold a fundraiser this week to help raise awareness for mental health.

On Saturday, Oct. 10 – which is World Mental Health Day – the Semiahmoo Peninsula brewery, located at 1515 Johnston Rd., will donate one dollar from every four- and 16-ounce glass of its new Jack Jack’s Pumpkin Ale to the young programs at Alexandra Neighbourhood House.

In addition to beer sales, 3 Dogs will also be selling “surprise gift bags” that can contain anything from 3 Dogs Brewing-branded stickers, beer glasses and growlers, as well as contributions from other local businesses.

• READ ALSO: White Rock brewery turns up the (alcohol by) volume in COVID-19 fight

As for choosing to raise money for Alexandra House – which is based in Crescent Beach and provides a variety of community resources – Liam Beaulieu of 3 Dogs Brewing said it was because “they are a group that resonated with me.”

“I’ve suffered from severe anxiety and I think it’s important for youth and teens to have a strong support system, and have as many tools as they can (be) easily accessible,” he told Peace Arch News.

Saturday’s fundraiser runs all day during business hours, from noon until 11 p.m.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraisermental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indebted Canadian businesses more ‘fragile’ than during 1st wave, BDC economist warns

Just Posted

Surrey Board of Trade insists forum will be ‘democratic’ despite Green candidate’s criticism

Respondents will be answering alphabetically by party per riding

Convicted robber wants guilty pleas overturned after learning he’ll be deported

Sukhvinder Singh Khungay says his guilty pleas were ‘uninformed and therefore invalid,’ court hears

White Rock’s 3 Dogs Brewery to host fundraiser for Alexandra Neighbourhood House

Saturday event held in conjunction with World Mental Health Day

Couple faces 69 charges related to CBSA Surrey immigration fraud investigation

A couple who were directors of Can-Asia Immigration Consulting to make first appearance in Surrey provincial court on Tuesday

Superman returns

Massive set to be constructed on Cloverdale Fairgrounds

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Fraser Valley metal sculptor looking for buyer for $350K falcon

Kevin Stone was supposed to bring 3,000-pound bird to luxury show in Vegas, but it was cancelled

Murder charges filed after body discovered in Mission arson case

Van Chau Nguyen, 60, charged with first degree murder, arson, forceful confinement and assault

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

Most Read