White Rock trio recognized for being ‘pioneers in seniors’ care’

A trio of White Rock senior-care providers have been recognized for decades of outstanding service.

On Wednesday (Dec. 2) Karen and Otto Froelich, along with Judy Reefschlager were named joint recipients of the 2020 Ed Helfrich Long Service Excellence Award, which is a category of the BC Care Awards that honour service and leadership in seniors’ care.

The Froelichs and Reefschlager “have been pioneers in seniors’ care,” a news release issued Wednesday states, adding that the trio founded Peace Portal Lodge (now Peace Portal Seniors Village) in White Rock in 1987, and followed that with the founding of Delta’s Northcrest Care Centre in 1994.

Otto Froelich passed away earlier this year, but Karen Froelich and Reefschlager will be formally presented with their awards at the 2021 BC Care Awards ceremony; COVID-19 restrictions cancelled this year’s event.

Award winners, a news release notes, were nominated by their peers and winners were selected by members of the BC Care Providers Association’s events and recognition committee.

“Throughout their long service in seniors care, Judy, Karen and Otto have served BCCPA through personal involvement as members and by supporting and encouraging their executive staff to become actively involved in the association’s province-wide advocacy for seniors’ care,” BCCPA board president Aly Devji said.

“They have provided quality care, services and support to well over 1,000 residents from the Lower Mainland.”

Northcrest Care Centre was one of the first care homes in the Fraser Valley built to multi-level care standards, the news release notes. In 2002, Northcrest also became one of the first care homes in B.C. to be granted full accreditation status with Accreditation Canada, which demonstrates an intentional commitment to quality care standards.

In 2011, Northcrest was accredited with “Exemplary Standing” and continues to retain that status today.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Seniors