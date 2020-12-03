Clockwise from top left: Karen and Otto Froelich; Karen and Judy Reefschlager; Reefschlager and Karen Froelich celebrate the 25th annivesary of Northcrest Care Centre (Contributed photos)

White Rock trio recognized for being ‘pioneers in seniors’ care’

Karen and Otto Froelich and Judy Reefschlager honoured by BC Care Providers Association

A trio of White Rock senior-care providers have been recognized for decades of outstanding service.

On Wednesday (Dec. 2) Karen and Otto Froelich, along with Judy Reefschlager were named joint recipients of the 2020 Ed Helfrich Long Service Excellence Award, which is a category of the BC Care Awards that honour service and leadership in seniors’ care.

The Froelichs and Reefschlager “have been pioneers in seniors’ care,” a news release issued Wednesday states, adding that the trio founded Peace Portal Lodge (now Peace Portal Seniors Village) in White Rock in 1987, and followed that with the founding of Delta’s Northcrest Care Centre in 1994.

Otto Froelich passed away earlier this year, but Karen Froelich and Reefschlager will be formally presented with their awards at the 2021 BC Care Awards ceremony; COVID-19 restrictions cancelled this year’s event.

Award winners, a news release notes, were nominated by their peers and winners were selected by members of the BC Care Providers Association’s events and recognition committee.

“Throughout their long service in seniors care, Judy, Karen and Otto have served BCCPA through personal involvement as members and by supporting and encouraging their executive staff to become actively involved in the association’s province-wide advocacy for seniors’ care,” BCCPA board president Aly Devji said.

“They have provided quality care, services and support to well over 1,000 residents from the Lower Mainland.”

Northcrest Care Centre was one of the first care homes in the Fraser Valley built to multi-level care standards, the news release notes. In 2002, Northcrest also became one of the first care homes in B.C. to be granted full accreditation status with Accreditation Canada, which demonstrates an intentional commitment to quality care standards.

In 2011, Northcrest was accredited with “Exemplary Standing” and continues to retain that status today.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Delivery app releases data on White Rock’s favourite foods
Next story
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Just Posted

Lefeuvre Road, near Myrtle Road, was blocked to traffic on Thursday (Dec. 3) after an abandoned pickup truck was found on fire. Police are investigating to determine if there are any links to a killing an hour earlier in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Torched truck found in Abbotsford an hour after killing in Surrey

Police still investigating to determine if incidents are linked

Surrey Pretrial in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey Pretrial hit with human rights complaint over mattress

The inmate who lodged the complaint said he needed a second mattress to help him manage his arthritis

Kyle Mclauchlin in a photo posted to the “Kyle Mclauchlin’s road to recovery” page on gofundme.com.
Train crushes foot of Surrey man whose brother was first on the scene to help

‘We are just trying to be with him to keep him calm,” Fraser Mclauchlin says of injured sibling, Kyle

Fraser Health is opening a COVID-19 test collection centre at the South Surrey Park & Ride. It’s expected to open on Dec. 8. (Photo: Aaron Hinks)
Fraser Health to open COVID-19 test centre at South Surrey Park & Ride

It’s expected to open on Dec. 8

Clockwise from top left: Karen and Otto Froelich; Karen and Judy Reefschlager; Reefschlager and Karen Froelich celebrate the 25th annivesary of Northcrest Care Centre (Contributed photos)
White Rock trio recognized for being ‘pioneers in seniors’ care’

Karen and Otto Froelich and Judy Reefschlager honoured by BC Care Providers Association

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

(News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear

Police seize weapons, cash and drugs

Janet Austin, the lieutenant-governor of British Columbia, not seen, swears in Premier John Horgan during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Horgan says he will look to fill gaps in the federal government’s sick-pay benefits program aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. premier says province prepared to patch holes in new federal sick-pay benefits

Horgan said workers should not be denied pay when they are preventing COVID-19’s spread

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Most Read