Forge Properties has been nominated for a number of HAVAN awards, some recognizing its Fantom property in White Rock. (Forge Properties photo)

White Rock, Surrey companies among nominees for homebuilder awards

HAVAN Awards to be handed out in Vancouver in April

Three White Rock businesses and handful from Surrey have been named finalists at the 2022 HAVAN Awards for Housing Excellence.

Finalists for the awards, handed out by the Homebuilders Association Vancouver, were announced Wednesday during a ‘Night at the Movies’-themed event in Coquitlam.

The three White Rock nominees – Clay Construction, Forge Properties and Form Creative – combined for 18 total nominations in a variety of categories.

Clay Construction, in tandem with Delta’s Sarah Gallop Design, was nominated for Best Bathroom Renovation under $50,000, as well as Best Custom Home ($1 million to $1.5 million). As well, Clay Construction was one of two nominees for Residential Renovator of the Year, and one of four nominees vying for the title of Custom Home Builder of the year.

Forge Properties and Form Creative – nominated together in a number of categories – are recognized twice for Best Multi-Family Condo unit (800 square feet and over), and once for Best Multi-Family Midrise. Additionally, the two companies are jointly nominated twice in both the Best Primary Suite (Multi-family production home) and Best Interior Design Display Suite (Multi-family home) categories, and once for Best New Bathroom, Best Special Feature (new or renovated), Best Multi-Family Amenity Space and Best Outdoor Living Space (single family or multi-family).

As well, Forge Properties is nominated for Multi-Family Home Builder of the Year.

Surrey nominees were also listed in a variety of categories – 45 nominations in total. Among the nominees are Essence Properties and Zenterra Developments, both up for Multi-Family Home Builder of the Year, and My House Design/Build Team Ltd., which is nominated for Custom Home Building of the Year.

Awards will be handed out April 30 at the JW Marriott Parq Hotel in Vancouver. For a full list of nominees, visit www.havan.ca/awards/finalists


