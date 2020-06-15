Oceana PARC held an in-house farmers market for residents last week. (Photos courtesy of PARC Retirement Living)

White Rock senior’s residence hosts in-house ‘farmers market’

Event modeled after earlier event at West Vancouver PARC location

Since travelling to a farmer’s market – even one just a few blocks away – is a health risk for many seniors during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, staff at White Rock’s Oceana PARC retirement residence brought the market to them.

Last Wednesday (June 10), the residence (located 1575 George St.) hosted its own in-house event, giving residents the chance to shop for essentials while staying safe.

Aiming to give Oceana residents “a farmers market experience,” organizers brought in vendors who set up shop in the building’s lobby, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase everything from personal items and toiletries to produce, flowers, homemade goods and beer, wine and spirits.

PARC Retirement Living – which also operates seniors residences West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Burnaby, Victoria and Kelowna – had previously run an in-house market at its West Van location. Feedback from that market was so positive that the White Rock event was added, and there are plans to make them regular events moving forward, according to a news release issued last week.


