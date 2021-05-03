Designers of the White Rock Pier repair have received an award of merit for the work. (Contributed photo)

Designers of the White Rock Pier repair have received an award of merit for the work. (Contributed photo)

White Rock pier-repair design lauded

Westmar Advisors Inc. receive award of merit

The company that designed the repair of White Rock’s iconic pier has been cited by the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies (ACEC) of B.C.

According to a news release issued Monday (May 3) afternoon by the city, Westmar Advisors Inc. received an award of merit for its design work in repairing the pier in 2019.

A chunk of the century-old structure was swept away in December 2018, when a powerful storm with gusts of up to 100 km/h pummelled the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: VIDEO: White Rock pier destroyed by storm, stranded man rescued

Cost of the repair was $4.3 million, and the pier was reopened on Aug. 27, 2019. Preliminary cost estimates for reconstructing the rest of the pier are estimated at $11.6 million.

Westmar vice-president Daniel Leonard described the reconstruction as “an example of what can be accomplished through teamwork and the practical application of innovative engineering solutions.”

The ACEC-BC website described Westmar’s work as “an innovative design for the new section of the pier that was strong, economical, quick to install, and had minimal impacts to the sensitive inter-tidal areas surrounding the pier,” the release continues.

“The design also provided a simple and efficient method to raise the Pier in the future,” the website notes.

The award was bestowed under the category of Engineering Excellence – Transportation & Bridges; among 11 other nominees were ISL Engineering, for the Newton Town Centre bus lanes and intersection improvements; AECOM, for the Commercial-Broadway Station Upgrade; and Binnie, for the Alex Fraser Bridge Improvement Project.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AwardsCity of White RockWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drake, Ryan Reynolds among latest Wealthsimple backers in $750 million funding round

Just Posted

File photo
IHIT investigating Surrey homicide after man dies in hospital from gunshot wound

Police say 19-year-old victim arrived at hospital in Surrey suffering from a gunshot wound Friday afternoon and later died of his injury

Whalley’s Flamingo Hotel in 1960. (Photo: Surrey Archives/Stan McKinnon collection)
‘Whalley Before Skyscrapers’ talk to focus on archival photos, plus video from 1993

Surrey Archives boasts more than 60,000 archival photographs available online

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

Designers of the White Rock Pier repair have received an award of merit for the work. (Contributed photo)
White Rock pier-repair design lauded

Westmar Advisors Inc. receive award of merit

South Surrey’s Pacific Inn Resort & Conference Centre, known by locals at the Pink Palace. (File photo)
Plan for farmers market at South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ property cancelled

New health orders prohibiting travel between regions present too great a hurdle

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Police are at Willowbrook Shopping Centre where a man was shot Monday, May 3, 2021 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Shooting at Langley’s Willowbrook Mall sends one to hospital

A car was later found burning at an Aldergrove berry farm

An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in Carleton Place, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5

Cell phones, radios and televisions may receive a test message at 1:55 p.m.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )
Large events ‘not likely’ to happen in B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry

Smaller, distanced events could happen outdoors

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Michael Bonin, 20, from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (Black Press Media)
One of three accused in 2017 Hope murder pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Joshua Fleurant pleaded guilty in a Kelowna courtroom to the second-degree murder of Michael Bonin

Harrison country artist Todd Richard adjusts his camera before filming “Green and Blue” as sung by he and the students of Harrison Hot Springs Elementary. (Adam Louis/Observer)
VIDEO: Harrison Hot Springs students team up with country artist, pay tribute to frontline workers

Students sang “Green and Blue” with Todd Richard as part of Music Monday

Most Read