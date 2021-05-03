White Rock pier-repair design lauded

Designers of the White Rock Pier repair have received an award of merit for the work. (Contributed photo)

The company that designed the repair of White Rock’s iconic pier has been cited by the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies (ACEC) of B.C.

According to a news release issued Monday (May 3) afternoon by the city, Westmar Advisors Inc. received an award of merit for its design work in repairing the pier in 2019.

A chunk of the century-old structure was swept away in December 2018, when a powerful storm with gusts of up to 100 km/h pummelled the Lower Mainland.

Cost of the repair was $4.3 million, and the pier was reopened on Aug. 27, 2019. Preliminary cost estimates for reconstructing the rest of the pier are estimated at $11.6 million.

Westmar vice-president Daniel Leonard described the reconstruction as “an example of what can be accomplished through teamwork and the practical application of innovative engineering solutions.”

The ACEC-BC website described Westmar’s work as “an innovative design for the new section of the pier that was strong, economical, quick to install, and had minimal impacts to the sensitive inter-tidal areas surrounding the pier,” the release continues.

“The design also provided a simple and efficient method to raise the Pier in the future,” the website notes.

The award was bestowed under the category of Engineering Excellence – Transportation & Bridges; among 11 other nominees were ISL Engineering, for the Newton Town Centre bus lanes and intersection improvements; AECOM, for the Commercial-Broadway Station Upgrade; and Binnie, for the Alex Fraser Bridge Improvement Project.

