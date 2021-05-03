White Rock pier-repair design lauded

The company that designed the repair of White Rock’s iconic pier has been cited by the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies (ACEC) of B.C.
According to a news release issued Monday (May 3) afternoon by the city, Westmar Advisors Inc. received an award of merit for its design work in repairing the pier in 2019.
A chunk of the century-old structure was swept away in December 2018, when a powerful storm with gusts of up to 100 km/h pummelled the Lower Mainland.
Cost of the repair was $4.3 million, and the pier was reopened on Aug. 27, 2019. Preliminary cost estimates for reconstructing the rest of the pier are estimated at $11.6 million.
Westmar vice-president Daniel Leonard described the reconstruction as “an example of what can be accomplished through teamwork and the practical application of innovative engineering solutions.”
The ACEC-BC website described Westmar’s work as “an innovative design for the new section of the pier that was strong, economical, quick to install, and had minimal impacts to the sensitive inter-tidal areas surrounding the pier,” the release continues.
“The design also provided a simple and efficient method to raise the Pier in the future,” the website notes.
The award was bestowed under the category of Engineering Excellence – Transportation & Bridges; among 11 other nominees were ISL Engineering, for the Newton Town Centre bus lanes and intersection improvements; AECOM, for the Commercial-Broadway Station Upgrade; and Binnie, for the Alex Fraser Bridge Improvement Project.
tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter