White Rock issues scavenger challenge

The City of White Rock is challenging residents far and wide to explore the city for a chance at a share of more than $4,500 in prizes.
‘Search the Rock’ – a free online scavenger hunt – begins on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and is an app-based game that can be played on iOS or Android devices.
The game includes selfies, special events, public art, businesses and landmarks, with point-earning challenges that range from GPS-based and multiple choice, to QR code- and video-based, according to a news release.
While anyone can participate, players must come to White Rock to claim any prizes they score by doing so.
Prizes up for grabs include a trio of getaway packages valued at $750 to $1,500, and White Rock-based gift card packages valued at $200. There will also be random draws on Sept. 8, 15 and 22 for a $50 gift card.
White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker described the scavenger hunt as “a great way to get out and celebrate our seaside community.”
“Compete as a team or as an individual, share images of the local scenery and attractions and finish the tasks in the game for a chance to win some prizes,” he said in the release.
Sign up at whiterockcity.us2.list-manage for tips and the game password, then play between noon Sept. 1 and 3 p.m. Sept. 26.
For more information and contest rules, visit whiterockcity.ca/searchtherock
