White Rock Farmers’ Market hot on ‘the trail’

White Rock Farmers’ Market is on the trail – the BC Farmers’ Market Trail, that is.

The new, mobile-friendly website includes a ‘farmers’ market finder’ direct locals and tourists looking for fresh food and goods this summer.

It’s “the definitive guide to 145+ farmers’ markets and 4,000+ vendors participating in this year’s farmers’ market season all across B.C.,” according to a news release issued earlier this month by the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets.

“This past year, farmers and artisans across the province have done a major pivot, to continue to provide fresh local food and goods to their communities, and the tool is a great resource for locals and tourists to locate the nearest farmers’ markets to them and plan a visit this summer,” the release continues.

“As we move along with BC’s restart plan, fresh air shopping and supporting local matters more than ever before to people and families in BC.”

The White Rock Farmers’ Market runs every Sunday (including tomorrow, Aug. 1) from May to October. Located at the Miramar Plaza (15154 Russell Ave.) in uptown White Rock, it’s open from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m., moving indoors for nine markets during November and December.

According to information on the BC Farmers’ Market Trail, it’s “known for friendly staff and ‘old-school’ vendors that are well-known in the region.”

The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets release notes that farmers’ markets contribute more than $150 million to the provincial economy and provide access to fresh, in-season food, as well as support local farmers and help sustain the province’s foodlands for future generations.

Visiting one is “a fun and safe all-ages activity,” the release adds.

“Like most industries, the past year has affected usual market operations, and local farmers and entrepreneurs have heroically adapted to support the safety of shoppers while providing the freshest, local, in-season foods. In light of the pandemic, supporting our local farmers and small businesses is more important than ever, and the Trail makes it easy for locals and tourists to shop and have fun at the same time.”

To locate other markets, visit bcfarmersmarkettrail.com

