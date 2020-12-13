The City of White Rock is encouraging residents to shop city businesses that offer pandemic-appropriate shopping alternatives. (File photo)

The City of White Rock is encouraging residents to shop city businesses that offer pandemic-appropriate shopping alternatives. (File photo)

White Rock encourages locals to ‘shop the rock’

Campaign highlights businesses offering online and pickup alternatives

A new ‘Shop The Rock’ campaign, launched Thursday (Dec. 10) by the City of White Rock, aims to encourage residents to shop locally this Christmas season and beyond.

To that end, the city website (whiterockcity.ca) is posting a list of businesses offering shopping alternatives – including online and pickup options – and will keep adding to the list, according to a news release.

While many consumers are, of necessity, shopping online or having items delivered, Mayor Darryl Walker urged residents to keep city-based businesses top-of-mind.

READ MORE: ‘Big Spend’ event encourages residents to buy from South Surrey, White Rock businesses

“Many businesses rely heavily on the holiday season,” he said.

“Whether you shop in person, online or pick up your goods curbside, think White Rock businesses first.”

According to the White Rock BIA, the city has more than 300 small businesses, not including home-based businesses.

Among them, the release noted, are award-winning provincially and nationally-recognized goods and services venues, ranging from hair care to “restaurants, bakeries, health food stores, gourmet chocolate, home décor, flowers, craft beer, health food, mechanics and the arts.”

“Local businesses are often friends and neighbours who live and work in the community and many are hard hit by closures and reduced customer visits due to the pandemic,” the release added.

Businesses that wish to be included in the new listing should contact economic development officer Carolyn Latzen at clatzen@whiterockcity.ca

BusinessCity of White RockCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GoFundMe campaign aims to help South Surrey theatre during COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

PETE, Peter Age: 35 Height: 5’6” Weight: 148 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Failure to Comply with Probation Order. Warrant in effect: Dec. 8, 2020 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 13

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Dressed as Santa, Lotus Terminals’ Bob Meredith and (left to right) Ricky Bal, Prab Bal, and Saran Bal deliver more than 500 pairs of socks to the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Dec. 11. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Local business donates more than 500 pairs of socks to the Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Lotus Terminals is thankful they are ‘able to give back to the community’

The City of White Rock is encouraging residents to shop city businesses that offer pandemic-appropriate shopping alternatives. (File photo)
White Rock encourages locals to ‘shop the rock’

Campaign highlights businesses offering online and pickup alternatives

The Surrey school district has confirmed that a class at Adams Road Elementary in Cloverdale is currently at home self-isolating. (Image: Google Street View)
District confirms Surrey elementary class in self-isolation

So far, 11 classes in the district have had to self-isolate

An empty playground seen through the security fence at Frank McCoppin Elementary School in the Richmond District on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
122 Surrey school groups to get extracurricular funding

Part of B.C. government’s $11M in Community Gaming Grants

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram has been named to Team Canada, the second year the star player with the Langley-based WHL team has made the roster. (File photo by Rik Fedyck)
Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram will play for Canada, again

Player with Langley-based team rode out a two-week COVID-19 shutdown at training camp

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
Chilliwack churches continue to defy public health orders with in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Dancer Carolyn Currey performed to O Holy Night on Thursday (Dec. 10) at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford. (Screengrab from video)
VIDEO: Ballerina presents surprise park performance in Abbotsford

Carolyn Currey dances to Christmas classic O Holy Night

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

Most Read