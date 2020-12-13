White Rock encourages locals to ‘shop the rock’

The City of White Rock is encouraging residents to shop city businesses that offer pandemic-appropriate shopping alternatives. (File photo)

A new ‘Shop The Rock’ campaign, launched Thursday (Dec. 10) by the City of White Rock, aims to encourage residents to shop locally this Christmas season and beyond.

To that end, the city website (whiterockcity.ca) is posting a list of businesses offering shopping alternatives – including online and pickup options – and will keep adding to the list, according to a news release.

While many consumers are, of necessity, shopping online or having items delivered, Mayor Darryl Walker urged residents to keep city-based businesses top-of-mind.

“Many businesses rely heavily on the holiday season,” he said.

“Whether you shop in person, online or pick up your goods curbside, think White Rock businesses first.”

According to the White Rock BIA, the city has more than 300 small businesses, not including home-based businesses.

Among them, the release noted, are award-winning provincially and nationally-recognized goods and services venues, ranging from hair care to “restaurants, bakeries, health food stores, gourmet chocolate, home décor, flowers, craft beer, health food, mechanics and the arts.”

“Local businesses are often friends and neighbours who live and work in the community and many are hard hit by closures and reduced customer visits due to the pandemic,” the release added.

Businesses that wish to be included in the new listing should contact economic development officer Carolyn Latzen at clatzen@whiterockcity.ca

BusinessCity of White RockCoronavirus