White Rock council votes to revert Marine Drive to two-way traffic

After hearing from West Beach business owners, White Rock council voted Monday (July 12) to stick to its commitment to end its one-way test of Marine Drive now that full indoor-dining capacity has been restored.

Council voted 4-3 in favour of reopening the waterfront strip to two-way traffic no later than Aug. 7. The delay is due to the availability of the contractor to remove the barricades, which acting chief administrative officer Jim Gordon told council couldn’t begin until Aug. 3 at the earliest.

Coun. Scott Kristjanson was among those opposed to ending the pilot, contending that council needed to respect its initial decision to embark on the one-way project until the end of September, and noting that businesses that choose to participate made “a large commitment” in doing so.

“I think if we embrace this till Sept. 30, more and more businesses would get onboard and find this is a win-win,” he said.

An earlier motion by Kristjanson to retain the one-way along West Beach and revert East Beach to two-way failed on a 5-2 vote.

Council also voted Monday – with Coun. David Chesney opposed – to conduct a survey of White Rock businesses and residents to collect data on the one-way experiment, for the use of a future council, should they choose to revisit it.

