White Rock condo project receives $630k towards electric-vehicle charging stations

Former White Rock councillors and officials with Oviedo Developments broke ground of a new 13-storey residential building in White Rock in April 2019. (Aaron Hinks file photo)

The federal government is providing $630,000 towards installation of more than 100 electric-vehicle charging stations at a new White Rock condominium development.

In a news release issued Friday (April 16), Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan Jr. said the investment will go towards 126 stations at a 13-storey project underway in the 1500-block of Finlay Street.

Officials for Oviedo Properties said the Altus development – which broke ground immediately north of Russell Avenue and across the street from the Peace Arch Hospital in April 2019 – is the first in Western Canada to provide exclusive access to EV charging for every residential owner.

“We are thankful to Natural Resources Canada and the federal government for its leadership, ingenuity and partnering with Oviedo Properties in making this groundbreaking project possible,” Oviedo CEO Kanwar Dhamrait said in the release.

“Altus residents are scheduled to move in early 2022.”

READ MORE: Officials break ground of new 13-storey building in White Rock

The developer’s contribution to the installation brings the funds to more than $1.5 million, the government release states, adding the investment “encourages the adoption of zero-emission vehicles and gives British Columbians more options to charge their vehicles where they live, work and play.”

The federal funding is being provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which supports a target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission vehicles by 2040, the release adds.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

BusinessElectric vehiclesWhite Rock