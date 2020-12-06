Delivery Biz Connect smartphone application. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Delivery Biz Connect smartphone application. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock company launches food-delivery app

Co-founder Craig Peloquin says app designed to save restaurants money

With most third-party food-delivery apps eating away profits of small restaurants, a White Rock software company says it created new delivery application that’s designed to help business owners save money.

White Rock’s Craig Peloquin and Vancouver’s Dennis Wilson recently launched Delivery Biz Connect.

Peloquin said while some of the major food-delivery apps charge restaurants up to 30 per cent for delivery per order, and up to 15 per cent for pickup orders, his app will not.

The smartphone application, which resembles other food-delivery apps, allows customers to place a delivery or pickup food order.

Key features of the application are that restaurants are only charged $1 for delivery and nothing for pickup orders. However, restaurants are charged $99 a month to be part of the service.

SEE ALSO: Skip the Dishes releases data on White Rock’s favourite foods

While the app is operational, Peloquin said they’re currently searching for more restaurants to join the service.

So far, eight restaurants have bought into the program. If potential customers attempt to use Biz Delivery Connect to order food from one of the restaurants not using the app, but listed in the service, their order will be rerouted to another third-party application, such as Door Dash.

“We want to make sure that (restaurants) don’t lose out on the delivery,” Peloquin said.

Peloquin said he got the idea for the app after hearing local restaurant owners complain about the percentage food delivery apps charge small restaurants.

“We saw what was happening to our favourite restaurants and my business partner and I said, ‘We’ve got to do something.’”

Peloquin said, from a restaurateurs point of view, the technology is identical to what they’re using with Skip the Dishes, Uber Eats, or Door Dash.

SEE ALSO: Restaurants feel squeezed by delivery apps’ commission fees

The cost of delivery for the customer is $4.99. Peloquin says the driver gets 100 per cent of that money plus tip.

“We also did something else unique that nobody else has,” Peloquin said. “We made an app that you can actually tip the driver, tip the restaurant, or split the tip.”

While the application is operational for customers to start ordering food, Peloquin stressed that they’re currently looking for more restaurants to join.

“We need more businesses before I go after getting more customers,” Peloquin said. “What I’m doing right now is I want to educate the businesses how to convert their customers away from the third-party apps. That’s my most important thing, I want to save them money. Then, once we have 50 to 100 restaurants on board, their customers are going to tell other customers.”

The Delivery Biz Connect app can be found here.

Food & Dining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians have some domestic options to invest in COVID buzz, says biotech CEO

Just Posted

Priest in residence, Father Nick Meisl listens to a physically distanced confession in a parking garage at St. Patrick’s Parish in Vancouver, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
White Rock Catholic church joins petition for B.C. government to allow in-person services

Star of the Sea Catholic Parish asks parishioners to consider signing document

This is the second rally this week, organized in support and solidarity of the farmers in India. The first was on Wednesday, Dec. 2, which started at the Cineplex parking lot in Strawberry Hill and ended in Vancouver by the Indian consulate. (Photo: Our Avaaz/Instagram)
Second car rally planned in Surrey in support, solidarity of farmers in India

It will start at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Saturday

Delivery Biz Connect smartphone application. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock company launches food-delivery app

Co-founder Craig Peloquin says app designed to save restaurants money

Sept. 10, 2020 — In the photo is a W.L. McLeod student wearing a mask in a school bus, on his first day back-to-school. This year, due to COVID-19, students will have a different year than most. The President of B.C. Teachers’ Federation told Black Press Sept. 9, that she had a lot of mixed feeling about how ready the education system is for students to be coming back-to-school. Meanwhile, Libby Hart, Principal of W.L. Mcleod Elementary School in Vanderhoof said,” We know some of the families are still unsure, but most of our families have been great in connecting with us and talking to us.” Photos continued on Page 7. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘Significant’ changes coming to Fraser Health school exposure notices, says Surrey superintendent

Jordan Tinney tweeted that there will be 3 letters sent out to a school community

Ben “Santa” Cohen visits Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale Dec. 4. Santa wished everyone a socially-distanced Merry Christmas out in front of the school. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Santa visits Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale

First gig of the season for Ben ‘Santa’ Cohen; COVID driving most gigs online

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Horgan says the election promise to provide COVID-19 recovery benefit dollars to British Columbia families and individuals will be the focus of Monday’s return to the legislature for a brief session. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan says COVID-19 relief promise top priority of short B.C. legislature session

NDP landed a decisive victory in the Oct. 24 provincial election, securing 57 of the legislature’s 87 seats

(Kamloops This Week)
B.C. man who bragged about his ‘new toys’ sentenced to four years for gun possession

Rintoul has about two-and-a-half years left to spend in federal custody

Culture Guard executive director Kari Simpson spoke to reporters outside the Riverside Calvary Church in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 6, to confirm in-person services were again held despite a provincial COVID-19 order to the contrary. Simpson said a ticket issued a week earlier for breaching the ban would be challenged in court. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

Plans legal challenge of $2,300 fine issued in November

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Comox Valley resident Gogs Gagnon book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients in B.C. Photo supplied.
B.C. man’s book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients throughout the province

Gogs Gagnon’s book to be included in Prostate Cancer Foundation BC’s kits

Mark Donnelly, who has been the anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team since 2001, performs O Canada at a protest against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID protest

Donnelly has been performing for NHL club since 2001

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of B.C. social worker

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls actions of Robert Saunders ‘nothing short of complete depravity’

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Hotel Zed has announced a Kelowna couple has received free Valentines Day stays for next 18 years

Most Read