White Rock builder, designer recognized

Forge Properties’ Sandy Saran and senior project manager Eaman Rezvani outside of the Royce White Rock in May 2015. Forge was among builders recognized last weekend in Vancouver. (File photo)

A White Rock builder was among those celebrated last weekend at the Greater Vancouver Home Builders’ Association 2018 Ovation Awards.

Forge Properties with Form Creative was recognized with Christophe Vaissade Designs of Port Coquitlam for Best Room: New Construction, for The Boardwalk Theatre, as well as for Best Special Feature: New or Renovated for The Comic Vault.

White Rock’s Anvil Studios Inc. won Best Marketing Campaign, for Forge’s Fantom development.

The awards gala, in its ninth year, was held at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, with special guests including Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson and Shayne Ramsay, CEO of BC Housing.

“The Ovation Awards recognize members for their commitment to innovative custom home building and renovations which help meet Vancouver’s demand for market-driven housing choices,” Bob de Wit, CEO of GVHBA, said in a news release issued Monday.

“Homes up for awards this year included, laneway homes, multi-unit dwellings, repurposed spaces/buildings, and other housing forms. Our member’s play a key part in the region’s housing strategy.”

Forge Properties is the developer behind the five-storey Royce White Rock, located at 14855 Thrift Ave. Forge’s 10-storey Fantom is to be built immediately west of Royce.