Walmart to open ‘state-of-the-art’ South Surrey distribution centre

Walmart Canada is to celebrate the opening of its new South Surrey distribution centre on Wednesday (April 13, 2022). (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Walmart Canada is to open its new distribution centre with a ribbon-cutting and media tour of the Campbell Heights facility Wednesday (April 13).

Described as the company’s “most technologically advanced grocery distribution centre,” the 300,000-square-foot, $175-million site – located at 19525 24 Ave. – is part of Walmart Canada’s $3.5 billion investment to speed up the flow of products through the company’s supply chain across Canada.

In a 2018 news release announcing plans for the facility, it is described as a first-in-Canada site for Walmart Canada, “as the company works to achieve zero waste across its operations by 2025.”

It was expected to create 200 long-term jobs, and feature energy efficient LED lighting and “intelligent” controls that reduce lighting energy consumption by 70 per cent, as well as lithium battery cells to reduce power consumption at the site.

A news release issued Monday (April 11) says the facility was built vertically, using about half of the land mass that would be required for a traditional distribution centre. As well, it has state-of-the-art sustainability features aimed at reducing the company’s carbon footprint, and, it is the future hub for Walmart’s all-electric truck fleet.

Alongside a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Wednesday’s event is to include remarks from John Bayliss (Walmart Canada executive vice-president), Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Bruce Ralston and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.

