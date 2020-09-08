Canucks jersey autographed by Elias Pettersson is among auction items. (Photo: givergy.ca/SBOT2020)

‘Virtual silent auction’ of 75 items to benefit Youth Entrepreneur Program in Surrey

Goal is to raise $15,000 as part of SBOT golf tournament this month

Surrey Board of Trade has launched a virtual silent auction in advance of its “Fun in the Sun” golf tournament, which will take place at Morgan Creek Golf Course on Sept. 18.

The silent auction, now live at givergy.ca/SBOT2020, aims to raise $15,000 in support of the organization’s Youth Entrepreneur Program and also “the important economic recovery work of the Surrey Board of Trade.”

The 75 items up for bid include an Elias Pettersson-autographed Canucks jersey, a Napolean barbecue, electronics, advertising, a Williams sofa by Van Gogh Designs, rounds of golf, car detailing by Mercedes-Benz and more.

“We ask Surrey’s business community to support our youth by participating in the bidding process at the innovative digital online platform being utilized for our silent auction,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of Surrey Board of Trade.

The auction, sponsored by Dawson + Sawyer, runs until 5 p.m. Sept. 21.

Meantime, a “Resilience Edition” of the Surrey Business Excellence Awards is planned this fall.

Nominations are now sought for the 2020 awards, which are given annually. The nomination deadline is Sept. 30 for the eight award categories, which include Business Resilience Award in three areas, Not-For-Profit/Association Resilience, Business Person of the Year (any leadership role), Environment and Business Award, Innovation and an International Trade Award.

