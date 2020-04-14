‘Virtual food baskets’ to be donated to vulnerable South Surrey and White Rock seniors

Staff and residents of White Rock’s Oceana PARC (1575 George St.) are raising money for “virtual food baskets” that will be donated to vulnerable seniors in the South Surrey and White Rock area.

Sales associate Andy Chan started a GoFundMe page last week to raise money for the Seniors Come Share Society, which will then be used to purchase food basket items for seniors in need.

In prior years, Chan said Oceana PARC donated food baskets to the society, but that’s no longer possible with physical distancing measures put in place by the provincial government.

Chan said the virtual program has received “overwhelming support,” and that they’ve already raised close to $2,000, including the $775 raised on the GoFundMe page.

“A lot of our residents understand that they’re very fortunate…” Chan said. “But they can see the other side of it for those that are more vulnerable. Especially now that they keep up with the news and see more and more services have been reduced.”

Each basket costs about $25, and all funds collected will go directly to the Come Share Society.