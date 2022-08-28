VIDEO: Surrey Food Bank’s first Car Wash and BBQ event to collect donations a success

The food bank helps over 10,000 people every month

Pallavi Raghuvanshi, a Surrey Food Bank staff member, points people where to go to get their car washed at the Surrey Food Bank in Surrey on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

By Anna Burns, Surrey Now-Leader

Surrey Food Bank hosted its first, of what they hope will be an annual car wash and BBQ.

The Food Bank asked for food donations in exchange for a car wash, a hot dog or both.

The event also included a special visit by the Surrey Fire Department, who are big supporters of the food bank.

Executive Director, Nancy Pagani, said that since the pandemic hit, everyone has been detached from the community.

“This is a time to come out and re-engage with the community, to get involved and let everybody know that we’re still here,” said Pagani.

Summers are usually a quiet time for the food bank, but this year has been the opposite; They have been incredibly busy.

The food bank has seen a client increase of 21 per cent and their donations are down 30 per cent.

Many of their new clients are large new immigrant families.

Pagani said they feed roughly 12,000 to 13,000 individuals monthly in Surrey and North Delta.

Their most significant needs are canned goods, prepared food, baby formula and diapers.

For more information on the food bank and where you can drop off donations or register as a client, visit their website at www.surreyfoodbank.org.

Food BankSurrey