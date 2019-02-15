VIDEO: A new Hive climbing/fitness facility coming to Surrey in 20,000-sq.-ft. space

A large new climbing and fitness centre is being built in 20,000 square feet of space in Surrey, near Pattullo Bridge.

The Hive Climbing & Fitness will bring “bouldering” and other activities to the former Funtopia play park space at 11125 124th St., in the complex next to the recently closed Sky Zone trampoline park.

Due open in early 2019, the Surrey location will be the third in the Hive chain, with existing facilities in Vancouver and on the North Shore.

A video posted to hiveclimbing.com shows the Surrey space under construction and includes comments from business owner Andrew Coffey.

“Bouldering” is a style of climbing that “focuses on developing technique and strength, and offers a uniquely social experience as you can climb on your own, yet with a group,” explains a company release. “Not nearly as high as roped climbing walls, bouldering requires only climbing shoes to get started – no harness, rope, or partner required.”

The Surrey facility will offer membership, drop-in use, corporate bookings, team-building events, adult climbing courses, birthday parties and recreation programs for youth, according to the release.

On Facebook, The Hive is described as “more than just a Bouldering Gym. It is a community space. It is a social scene. It is a community of climbers, sharing stories and successes, supporting each other and celebrating climbing. The Hive is owned and operated by climbers; we love climbing, and we want to share our passion with everyone.”

A video shows construction of a wall at the Surrey location by Delire Climbing Walls.

“Big consistent sections means lots of overhanging climbing with the West Wall at Hive Surrey,” says a post at facebook.com/HiveBouldering. “So much variety allows for steep and challenging problems but also can be set with approachable route for those looking to push their power to the next level. The angle changes and terrain are inspired by some of the favourite sections of our the other Hives, like the belly and scoop of our Vancouver location or the Hex Wing at the North Shore! Stay tuned for more excitement and updates as we make our way closer to opening.”



