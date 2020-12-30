VIDEO: 100,000+ face masks, PPE-making machines for bid at bankruptcy auction in Surrey

‘They weren’t manufacturing for long, they were only open for a few months,’ auctioneer says

Photos of PPE-manufacturing equipment and face masks to be auctioned in Surrey. (Photo: ableauctions.ca)

A bankruptcy auction in Surrey aims to sell a lot of PPE manufacturing equipment and more than 100,000 disposable face masks.

Items for bid include an automatic medical surgical mask assembly line machine, two complete mask production lines, loop machines, test equipment for blood splatter and flame retardant, and more.

“Lines were in use for less than 6 months, max output per line is 80 masks per minute,” says a post on Able Auctions’ website.

Close to 100,000 pre-packaged disposable face masks will be auctioned, along with 20,000 unpackaged masks and more than 400 rolls of mask material in various colours.

The online-only auction will start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 at the company’s warehouse in Newton.

Video on Able Auctions’ Facebook page shows masks being made and also the PPE equipment up for auction.

“This time we’re selling a complete business that was manufacturing personal protective equipment, masks,” says auctioneer Rob Kavanagh in one video. “They weren’t manufacturing for long, they were only open for a few months, and as you can see this equipment is basically unused and near-new.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

