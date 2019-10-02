Vancouver area home sales jump 46.3 per cent in September to near average level

The benchmark price for detached homes dropped 8.6 per cent in September compared with last year

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales jumped 46.3 per cent in September compared with last year to hit near average levels after a decline in prices.

The board says 2,333 homes sold in the month, up from 1,595 sales last year, to come in at a level just 1.7 per cent below the 10-year average for September.

Higher home sales came as the composite benchmark price for all homes in Metro Vancouver was down 7.3 per cent to $990,600 in September compared with last year. The benchmark price was down 0.3 per cent from August.

The benchmark price for detached homes dropped 8.6 per cent in September compared with last year. The benchmark condo price was down 6.5 per cent from last year, and the attached home price was down 7.2 per cent.

ALSO READ: Canadian Real Estate Association raises 2019 forecast as August home sales up

A total of 4,866 homes were listed in the month, a 7.8 per cent decrease compared with a year earlier, and a 29.9 per cent increase compared with August.

The board says the statistics indicate a more balanced housing market.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Telus to buy ADT’s Canadian security business, ADT Inc. to pay special dividend

Just Posted

Metro Vancouver task force recommends eight-lane tunnel for Massey crossing

No costs are attached to any of the options considered

PHOTOS: Surrey designer’s toilet-paper dress needs votes to win ‘Couture’ contest

Guildford-based Alex S. Yu among 16 fashion designers invited to Cashmere Collection showcase

Surrey RCMP arrest two men, seize loaded handgun

Two men whom police allege have ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict have been arrested in Newton

Police arrest woman who allegedly stole iPhone from man in wheelchair on Surrey bus

The 32-year-old woman, who has not been named, is due in court Oct. 22

SFU Surrey to be home to B.C.’s first quantum computing institute

‘Visionary’ institute to receive $17M over five years from provincial government

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

VIDEO: Rental scam creates headaches for Lower Mainland couple

Their Langley property was listed for rent online without their knowledge as part of a scam

UBC fraternity council halts social functions after alleged druggings

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Parole denied again for B.C. man convicted in 1990 murders of friend’s mom, grandmother

Lord and another teen killed a friend’s mother and grandmother, at the friend’s urging

Saanich woman who survived Las Vegas shooting turns to writing, activism

‘I was stripped of my innocence…other Canadians died,’ the survivor said.

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Most Read