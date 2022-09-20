The South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce is co-sponsoring two upcoming civic election forums, one in partnership with the Peninsula Homeless to Housing Alliance, the other with the White Rock BIA. (File photo)

Upcoming candidates forums cover Surrey, White Rock races

The South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring upcoming all-candidates forums for both the Surrey and White Rock municipal races.

Both will include council and school trustee candidates, but the major focus will be on mayoral candidates.

The Surrey all-candidates forum will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Gracepoint Community Church, 3487 King George Blvd.

The forum is being presented in partnership with the Peninsula Homeless to Housing Alliance, and a meet-and-greet with the candidates will follow.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The White Rock all-candidates forum will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. at White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave.

A meet-and-greet with candidates will follow the forum, which is being presented in partnership with the White Rock BIA.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Public pre-registration is not necessary, but candidates are asked to pre-register to confirm their participation.

Chamber executive director Ritu Khanna said the meetings are in keeping with the organization’s long-standing policy with regard to civic elections.

“As a bi-partisan organization serving the needs of businesses and the greater community, the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber always hold all-candidates forums for elections,” she said.

She also noted that the chamber has also created an election resource page, www.sswrchamberofcommerce.ca/2022-municipal-election, which includes links to all the candidates and other forums.


