Contributed photo Margaret Erickson was the winner of the CFUW Surrey/White Rock Bursary Foundation’s $10,000 bursary, awarded May 15.

University Women’s Club offers bursaries for 2019-2020 school year

Surrey, White Rock, Langley women have until Aug. 24 to apply

The South Surrey/White Rock chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women is now accepting applications for two academic bursaries.

The bursaries are intended to offer financial assistance to women pursuing post-secondary education, whether it be a university/college degree, diploma program, trade or technology.

Surrey, White Rock and Langley women, who are Canadian citizens or permanent residents, are eligible to apply for one of two $2,500 bursaries for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Applications are available on the club’s website www.cfuwwhiterocksurrey.com

The deadline for submitting an application is Aug. 24.

