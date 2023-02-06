The Uber app is seen on an iPhone near a driver’s vehicle after the company launched service in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Uber Technologies Inc. says it is bringing its shared rides offering back to Canada with a new name. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Uber app is seen on an iPhone near a driver’s vehicle after the company launched service in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Uber Technologies Inc. says it is bringing its shared rides offering back to Canada with a new name. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Uber relaunches ride share option in some Canadian cities under new name

UberX Share was previously known as UberPool and was paused when the pandemic hit

Uber Technologies Inc. says it is bringing its shared rides offering back to Canada with a new name.

The ride-hailing giant says Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver will get access to UberX Share later this week.

UberX Share charges passengers up to 20 per cent less in exchange for sharing a ride with strangers headed to nearby destinations.

UberX Share was previously known as UberPool and was paused in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic pushed people to physically distance.

Since the pause, Uber spent months listening to drivers and riders who helped it redesign, test and troubleshooting through various UberX Share pilots.

The company settled on a model that sees an average of only six more minutes added to trips where UberX Share is used and drivers paid an extra $1 pickup incentive for fetching a second rider.

RELATED: ‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: Protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna

UberVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk coming to Surrey for Women in Business Awards this winter
Next story
Canadian dollar’s outlook for 2023 uncertain as interest rate hikes wane: experts

Just Posted

IHIT is investigating after one person was found dead in a Guildford apartment building Sunday night. (File photo)
One person found dead in Surrey apartment building during fire alarm check

Borealis String Quartet performs during a Concertango concert in Surrey on Thursday, Feb. 9. See listing under Concerts. (File photo)
SURREY EVENTS: Silent Film Club launch, ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ art show and more this month

Cast members of the 2008 movie version of “Mamma Mia,” a theatrical production of which will be staged by Fraser Valley Musical Theatre in June/July at Surrey Arts Centre.
Surrey stage version of ‘Mamma Mia’ needs men to audition starting Feb. 12

Alex House in South Surrey’s Crescent Beach neighbourhood is appealing to the community for help after stormy December weather caused a broken pipe and ‘devastating flood.’ (Alex House photo/Facebook)
Crescent Beach’s Alex House building suffers ‘devastating flood’

Pop-up banner image