FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Uber Eats launches cannabis delivery service in Vancouver, Victoria

Starting immediately, B.C. residents over the age of 19 can use the Uber Eats app to order

A partnership between Uber Eats and cannabis resource company Leafly means British Columbia residents are now able to order legal pot and have it delivered to their door.

Uber Canada says, starting immediately, B.C. residents over the age of 19 can use the Uber Eats app to order marijuana from local, licensed retailers.

The statement from Uber Eats says its delivery workers won’t be involved because certified staff from the cannabis retailer will instead deliver the order to the customer and verify the recipient’s age and sobriety.

Thirteen retailers in Vancouver and Victoria are working with Uber Eats on the B.C. program.

The Uber Canada statement doesn’t say when cannabis delivery could be expanded to other B.C. cities.

Uber says the B.C. launch comes six months after it worked with Leafly to offer pot delivery in Ontario, the first time that delivery of the drug was available on a major third-party delivery platform, anywhere in the world.

Aaron Sinnathamby, CEO of ARCannabis, one of the B.C. cannabis retailers working with Uber Eats, says ARCannabis has always focused on customer service.

“Just like the in-store experience, our provincially certified delivery staff understand and comply with local regulations around cannabis transactions, including checking ID,” Sinnathamby says in the statement.

READ MORE: B.C. government to allow home cannabis delivery starting July 15

READ MORE: E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019

cannabisUber

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CP Rail, Kansas City Southern Rail merger now official
Next story
Galen Weston to take a step back as Loblaw’s announces new CEO

Just Posted

Image surrey.ca
Surrey council endorses ‘next steps for improvements’ to Bear Creek Park

Hatchery volunteer Tim Everson speaks to Grade 5 and 6 students from Richmond’s Westwind Elementary, as part of an April 13, 2023 tour of the facility. (Sobia Moman photo)
PHOTOS: South Surrey hatchery program schools students on salmon

Surrey’s James (Chenrui) Qiu, 10, was the only golfer to beat par in the boys 9-10 division at Tsawwassen Springs golf course on Sunday (April 16) during the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT). He finished first in his division, qualifying him for junior championships in July and August. (Maple Leaf junior Golf Tour/maplejt.com photo)
Young Surrey golfer, 10, finishes first in Boys 9-10 division at Tsawwassen tourney

Students at Southridge School, including senior school environmental steward Maya Dusangh, have helped develop and implement a comprehensive waste-management program to assist with the appropriate disposal of everything from plastic and metal to food scraps. Recently, the school joined a FortisBC pilot program that aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, through the installation of a carbon-capture unit. (Contributed photo)
Carbon-capture unit added to South Surrey school in pilot aimed at reducing GHGs

Pop-up banner image