U.S. land border reopening ‘a great relief’ but questions remain: Surrey Board of Trade

This week’s announcement by the United States that it would reopen its land border to vaccinated Canadian travellers next month “comes as a great relief,” though Surrey Board of Trade executive director Anita Huberman was quick to note that there are still many important questions that remain unanswered.

In a statement released a few hours after the U.S. border announcement, the Surrey Board of Trade made note of a series of concerns regarding border crossings, COVID-19 tests, vaccines and more.

Chief among the questions posed was whether or not those with mixed-vaccine doses will be recognized by the U.S. as being fully vaccinated; the release notes that last Friday, the U.S. Center for Disease Control said the country would accept international visitors who have been vaccinated with vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, though there was no mention of whether or not that would include people who have received mixed doses of approved vaccines.

On Tuesday morning, the U.S. announced that its land borders – both with Canada and Mexico – would reopen to non-essential travel at some point in early November. The border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020.

Additionally, the board – while pointing out that travellers will not necessarily need to show proof of vaccination unless they are referred for secondary inspections – wondered what type of “mitigation strategies and technology” will be put in place to ensure efficient movement of traffic across the border.

Finally, SBOT wondered why Canadians continue to require a negative PCR COVID-19 test – which can cost individuals as much as $200 – in order to return home from the U.S. when they have been fully vaccinated.

“Will the Canadian government eliminate this rule?” the release asks.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

border agencyCoronavirusCOVID-19United States