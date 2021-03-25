Two Surrey businesses recognized for recycling effort

A customer carries a pail of hydraulic fluid to Semiahmoo Bottle Depot for recycling last June. The South Surrey business was recognized this month for efforts to keep toxic waste out of the landfill. (Tracy Holmes file photo)

Two Surrey businesses were provincially recognized for their efforts of keeping toxic waste out of the landfill.

On Monday (March 23), the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA), which is a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of used oil containers, filters and antifreeze products, announced the winners of its ‘Top Collector Awards.’

The organization honoured 30 businesses in the province for their “exemplary performance and commitment to the collection of used oil and antifreeze materials across the province throughout 2020.”

Semiahmoo Bottle Depot, located at 15515 24 Ave., and Hallmark Ford Sales, located at 10024 152 St., were among the businesses that received accolades.

“These B.C. organizations are some of the most dedicated used oil and antifreeze Return Collection Facilities in Canada,” BCUOMA CEO David Lawes said in a press release. “They continue to provide convenient, environmentally-friendly and easy-to-use infrastructure for their DIY customers to return their used oil and antifreeze materials.”

Lawes said that the effort was “even more impressive” in 2020, due to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel proud to work with such professional businesses across the province.”

The BCUOMA says used oil is a valuable resource and if it’s recycled at a return collection facility, it can be recovered and reused. Used oil is often re-refined into new lubricating oil or sold as raw material for manufacturing or energy products.

“Additionally, used oil filters contain reusable scrap metal that steel producers can reuse for metal products like rebar, nails and wire. Plastic oil and antifreeze containers can be recycled into new oil containers, drainage tiles, and parking curbs. Used antifreeze can be refined and reused as new automotive antifreeze.”

Each year, approximately 50 million litres of oil and three million litres of antifreeze are collected and managed through BCUOMA’s network of return collection facilities.



