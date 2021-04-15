Crescent Beach Marina was ordered closed on April 12 due to COVID-19, according to Fraser Health. (Contributed photo)

Two South Surrey businesses among several shuttered for at least 10 days due to COVID-19

Fraser Health posting list of workplaces closed under new public health order

A pair of South Surrey businesses are among nine in the city that have been shuttered for at least 10 days, due to transmission of COVID-19 at the sites.

According to a list posted by Fraser Health, the orders for Crescent Beach Marina (12555 Crescent Rd.) and the South Point Exchange Cactus Club Café (15079 32 Ave.) were issued Monday (April 12), in accordance with a public health order that came into effect that same day targeting workplaces where three or more people have COVID-19 and transmission is likely to have occurred in the workplace.

READ MORE: WorkSafeBC can now shut down businesses due to COVID-19 transmission

Other Surrey businesses ordered closed on April 12 were 24 Hour Flex Fitness Club (213-7130 120 St.), Evergreen Kitchen Cabinets (118 and 119-12651 80 Ave.), Blue Pearl Mortgage (200-5570 152 St.), One Stop Kitchen Idea Ltd. (12989 80 Ave.), Bobby Hair Studio (120-5738 175 St.) and the Guildford mall Foot Locker (1016-10355 152 St.).

A further closure order was issued on Tuesday (April 13), to Surrey’s Midland Liquidators (19335 Langley Bypass).

Businesses in Burnaby, Chilliwack, Langley, Port Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Coquitlam and Agassiz also received closure orders.

The 10-day minimum is intended “to prevent further transmission of COVID-19,” and help “avoid or delay broader workplace closure measures,” according to information on Fraser Health’s website.

Workplaces will also be closed where on-site transmission cannot be ruled out, and reopenings may be delayed beyond 10 days if public health cannot gather sufficient information to assess the transmission risk, the site adds.

As well, businesses will be removed from the online list after the initial 10-day closure period has passed, regardless of re-opening date.


