‘Two Pals’ beer launched by Surrey’s JRG restaurant/pub operators

Cans of the new Two Pals Lager includes space where beer drinkers can “write the name of their best pal on the can itself.” (submitted photo)

Surrey-based Joseph Richard Group (JRG) is getting into the beer business.

Known for operating more than two dozen restaurants and pubs in Metro Vancouver, the company has launched Two Pals Lager with a twist on packaging.

The Two Pals brand celebrates the longtime friendship of founding JRG partners Andre “Joseph” Bourque and Ryan “Richard” Moreno, who grew up in Surrey and launched the hospitality company in 2009.

“Two Pals Lager was designed to celebrate life’s moments, from enjoying a cold one with your best friend, or unwinding with a beer after a long day at work,” according to a release.

The design of the can allows individuals to write the name of their best pal on the can itself.

“This is the first can in a collection of numerous designs that we have developed to create experiences around our Two Pals Lager,” Moreno noted.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Epic BBQ’ on Surrey farm cooks up $20,000 for food bank, from July 2018.

Beer drinkers can expect to taste “a light and easy-drinking craft lager with balanced malt character and a mild, German-style hop tone.”

CONTEST 📣 Enter to win a 6-pack of lager and become our Two Pals Ambassador. If selected, we’ll guide you through the process from picking up your 6-pack to sharing your #TwoPalsmoment Click here to fill out your application https://t.co/t7JYazY2o9 #mytwopalsmoment #thatmoment pic.twitter.com/x9w05hi3qV — Joseph Richard Group (@WEAREJRG) August 24, 2018

In a contest posted at mytwopalsmoment.com, entrants can win a sponsored six-pack of the new beer.

In Surrey, JRG-operated establishments include the Edith + Arthur pub in Fleetwood, Clover Crossing liquor store, the Henry in Cloverdale, and Townhall and S+L locations in South Surrey.

In other news this week, the company on Tuesday kicked off its second annual JRG Sleep Out, a fundraising initiative for Covenant House Vancouver and Youth Unlimited.

“Last year, we felt that together we could make a larger impact and encourage our guests and everyone in the Lower Mainland to get behind us and support Covenant House,” Moreno said in a release. “This annual event is intended to inspire other businesses, organizations and people within our communities to get involved.”

• RELATED STORY: VIDEO: Restaurant workers sleep on Surrey streets, raising more than $100K, from November 2017.

Funds raised during the “Sleep Out” event, to take place on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following morning, will “support those who have fled physical, emotional and sexual abuse, been forced from their homes, or have aged out of foster care.”

More details are posted at jrgsleepout.com.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter