TransLink providing $125M to upgrade Metro Vancouver walkways, roads

The sum will fund 131 projects including 71 upgraded walkways, cycling paths and 60 roads

TransLink is paying $125 million to upgrade, maintain and establish 71 new walkways and cycling paths and 60 roads in Metro Vancouver.

Announced Thursday (June 24), the funds are part of its Municipal Funding Program which invests annually in the 23 communities it serves.

“Our mandate is to think holistically about our transportation network and ensure that the people of Metro Vancouver have efficient transportation options,” said TransLink interim CEO Gigi Chen-Kuo.

This year, Translink will fund 131 projects. The most costly, maintenance of more than 2,600 kilometres of Major Road Network roads costing $58.2-million.

In Langley, $469,000 will construct a multi-use pathway of cycling trails to the Golden Ears Bridge and Trans-Canada trail. The 96 Avenue connector is one of five investments the transit authority is making in the Township.

TransLink is contributing $122,000 to road improvements and traffic signals to improve safety near Scottsdale Centre, one of eight investments it’s making in the city.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, George Heyman, said many of the projects will reduce traffic congestion in the region.

“Our province is supporting TransLink and helping build a cleaner, stronger future for everyone with less climate pollution, improved air quality and more connected neighbourhoods,” Heyman said.

A detailed list of the 2021 municipal projects can be found here.

