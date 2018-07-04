Per a new public poll issued by the Angus Reid Institute, Canadians are split right down the middle when it comes to the federal government’s decision to purchase the proposed TransMountain pipeline project. (Black Press files)

Trans Mountain gets ready for B.C. pipeline installation

North Thompson line, Burnaby terminal work scheduled

Twinning the B.C. section of the Trans Mountain pipeline will begin in the North Thompson by this fall, the company says in its latest six-month work schedule filed to the National Energy Board.

Work is underway along the entire line from Edmonton to Burnaby to set up temporary construction yards and camps with worker accommodation and construction offices, as well as pipe stockpile sites in Valemount, Blue River, Clearwater, Merritt and Hope.

Work is scheduled to begin in September to clear and survey a 120 km section of pipeline route between Mt. Robson Provincial Park and Blue River, connecting to a longer section between Edmonton and Jasper National Park in Alberta.

Work includes wildlife surveys, weed control and relocation of rare plants to comply with the 157 conditions required by the NEB and a further 37 conditions in the B.C. government’s environmental certificate. Despite federal and provincial approvals and what the company calls “unprecedented scrutiny,” the project continues to be dogged by orchestrated protests.

RELATED: Trans Mountain: The economics of oil

RELATED: Simpcw First Nation patrols pumping stations

Spending on the project has resumed after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in May the federal government is buying the project assets for $4.5 billion, to ensure the twinning of the 65-year-old pipeline that delivers synthetic heavy crude and refined fuels from the Alberta oil sands to B.C. and Washington state refineries.

Kinder Morgan Canada negotiated the sale after setting a deadline of late May to have assurances that the project would proceed without interference from the B.C. government.

Work continues this summer on expansion of the Sumas terminal at Abbotsford, Burnaby terminal and Westridge marine terminal, which includes a tunnel through a portion of Burnaby Mountain.

more to come…

Previous story
Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Just Posted

RCMP seize crabs, vessel in Surrey

Charges pending against 50-year-old man

Newton Days gatherings at ‘Grove’ on Saturdays in July

BIA-hosted events held next to Newton Recreation Centre

BIA takes issue with city’s parking plan for downtown Cloverdale

Parking proposal outlined in Cloverdale town centre plan proposal just ‘doesn’t add up’

Anti-SOGI talk at Surrey church met with counter protest

Pro-SOGI rallier and Surrey trustee candidate Cindy Dalglish said the goal was to ‘show support for all students in the district’

Knives thrown at White Rock police responding to ‘scene of a disturbance’

No significant injuries: staff sergeant

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as seal finds refuge

B.C. man charged with two counts of animal cruelty after 46 dogs seized

SPCA invesigation concludes after dogs seized from a rural property north of Williams Lake

Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

Former Olympic rower pleads guilty to fraud in B.C.

Harold Backer made his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

Dragons home in Surrey for pro league’s ‘Final Four’ basketball playoffs

MLBA teams to battle at Panorama Ridge Secondary gym this weekend

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Another government monopoly, what could go wrong?

UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

The trio fell into a pool at the provincial park Tuesday afternoon

SPCA seizes 16 dogs from property in B.C. Interior

Dog owners were known to SPCA and had been convicted on animal cruelty charges in 2015

Most Read