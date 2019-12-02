Train the Trainer event raises $13,00 for Peace Arch Hospital

Innovative Fitness trainers are put through the paces during Friday’s Train the Trainer fundraising event. (Kristi Calderon Photography)

A South Surrey fundraising event that saw Innovative Fitness trainers put to the test by their own clients raised thousands of dollars for Peace Arch Hospital.

The company’s annual Train the Trainer event – which was held at the fitness centre’s 15303 31 Ave. location Friday evening – raised $13,000 for the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation. The company-wide initiative – Innovative Fitness has locations across the Lower Mainland and in Kelowna – raised more than $150,000 for various charities.

Known as “the night of payback,” the Train the Trainer event saw clients donate money to the cause in exchange for the opportunity to put IF trainers through any number of rigorous – or just plain creative – routines, including have them dress up or perform songs and dance numbers.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter