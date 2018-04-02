Trade war, payroll tax could be behind B.C. small business confidence dip: pollster

Canadian Federation for Independent Business poll suggests B.C. is fourth most optimistic province

Small business owners in B.C. aren’t feeling too confident this spring, suggests a survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

Their optimism slipped the most of the Western provinces, with it a 3.6-percentage-point drop to 65.9 per cent since February.

CFIB western economist Aaron Aerts said the drop is concerning, but there’s “nothing to panic about” – yet.

“We consider 65 per cent and up to be relatively healthy,” Aerts said. “So 65.9 per cent is not a bad number.”

He said the dip in confidence could be tied to B.C.’s recent pipeline trade war with Alberta, as well as in anticipation of the new payroll tax coming in next January.

“The payroll tax will be felt in the bottom line… by those who are looking at expanding their businesses.”

He said any concerns are just speculation for now. “It will be really telling once the tax is introduced. Fear of a tax is one thing, it’s another thing to actually pay it.”

The payroll health tax, which replaces Medical Service Plan premiums, will hit all businesses with an annual payroll of more than $500,000. Those with payrolls between $500,000-$1.5 million will pay a yet-to-be-determined rate, while those at more than $1.5 million will pay 1.95 per cent.

The tax, which comes into effect next January, means that businesses already paying health premiums for their employees will pay double the amount in 2019 before MSP is phased out in 2020.

Despite gloomy predictions for the future, Aerts said B.C. companies are still hiring in the short-term.

“We’re seeing healthy hiring intentions,” he said, noting that 27 per cent of small business owners are look to hire, compared to just nine per cent looking to cut back.

“In the short term, I don’t think there’s anything to worry about in terms of employment.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Doug Charles remembered for ‘gentle ways’
Next story
One-hundred-one-year-old company moves east to North Langley

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey luxury mansion on sale for $28.8 million

Need a helipad, two lakes and 50 parking spaces? Then this might be the right place for you

Surrey girl celebrates 15th birthday with ‘Wild Roses’ EP release

Ashley Pater’s new EP features five original songs

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

VIDEO: Delta robbery suspect in custody after Surrey crash

Vehicle that allegedly caused the accident may have been involved in an armed robbery in Ladner

PHOTOS: Two police units crash in Surrey on Easter Monday

Drivers treated for minor injuries after unmarked dog unit SUV and marked RCMP vehicle crash

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

New federal deal unlocks $2.2B in TransLink cash

Money will help pay for Ottawa’s share of projects like Surrey light rail, Millennium Line expansion

Keep styrofoam out of your garbage or pay the price

New regulations will take effect in Metro Vancouver on July 1

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

According to a doctor needles were not consistently changed between clients

Fort McMurray wildfire forces man to lose weight

An Alberta man says Fort McMurray wildfire saved his life by forcing weight loss

Trade war, payroll tax could be behind B.C. small business confidence dip: pollster

Canadian Federation for Independent Business poll suggests B.C. is fourth most optimistic province

Most Read

  • Trade war, payroll tax could be behind B.C. small business confidence dip: pollster

    Canadian Federation for Independent Business poll suggests B.C. is fourth most optimistic province

  • One-hundred-one-year-old company moves east to North Langley

    Raimac, which sells food equipment and smallwares, relocated from Vancouver in November