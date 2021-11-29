BC Liberal party leadership candidates in video of a recent debate. (Photo: facebook.com/BCLiberals)

TODAY: Debate in Surrey for BC Liberal party leadership candidates

In-person event will be livestreamed on facebook.com/SurreyBoardofTrade

BC Liberal party leadership candidates will be in Surrey tonight (Monday) for a debate hosted by Surrey Board of Trade.

Both in-person and online, the two-hour event will be held at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel starting at 5:30 p.m.

“All attendees must be fully vaccinated,” says an event advisory. “Members and non-members can attend.” Admission is free, and registration is done on businessinsurrey.com.

The “candidates dialogue” will be livestreamed on facebook.com/SurreyBoardofTrade.

BC Liberal Leadership election voting will take place from Feb. 3-5. Listed on bcliberals.com, the Liberal party leadership candidates are Gavin Dew, Kevin Falcon, Michael Lee, Val Litwin, Ellis Ross and Renee Merrifield.

The election matters to Surrey “because of our diversified industry base, human capital, and international access points by land, water and air,” the board of trade says.

“The Surrey Board of Trade is a non-partisan business organization. It is important though that future political party leaders understand the importance of Surrey to B.C.’s economy. This is the reason why we are hosting a political party leadership debate. We will do this also for the main political parties in the future. We want to know where they stand on significant issues important to Surrey businesses.”


