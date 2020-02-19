Tim Hortons has changed the rules of its much-loved Roll Up the Rim game. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Tim Hortons minimizes Roll Up the Rim contest, adopts digital play

Significant changes have been made to the national game

It’s more than a game and it’s more than a chain restaurant’s marketing gimmick; it’s a sign of the changing seasons across Canada: the Tim Horton’s Roll Up the Rim to Win contest. On its 35th year of play, however, some significant changes have been announced.

To start off, the game will only be available for one month from March 11 to April 17 – comparatively last year ran for 10 weeks from Feb. 6 to April 17.

On top of that, the actual cups will only be available for the first two weeks. In an effort to have a greener contest, Tim Hortons has included digital component to the contest; anyone with the Tim Horton’s App can “roll” up a rim on their phone, or online.

ALSO READ: Saanich mom on a bike turned away in Tim Hortons drive-thru

During the first two weeks, patrons can roll up both a physical cup and a digital cup, and throughout the contest if a person brings up a reusable cup they will get three digital rolls.

To promote a greener play period, the chain will be giving out 1.8 million reusable hot beverage cups starting on March 10.

“We listened to the feedback from our guests, who wanted us to modernize the program. We’re excited to share the news that we are updating Roll Up the Rim To Win in 2020 to reflect the future of the Tim Hortons brand, while still embracing the best of our heritage,” said Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons in a statement.

ALSO READ: Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

On top of the structure and time period changing, the actual prize pool has changed as well.

In 2019 there were 40 Jeep Compasses, 100 prepaid credit cards worth $5,000 each, 1,000 GT bicycles from Sports Chek, 50,000 $50 Tim Hortons gift cards and millions of food and coffee prizes.

This year it’s a smaller pool: 45,000 $25 Tim Hortons gift cards, 200 Samsung 55” smart TVS, 150 $1,000 CIBC prepaid cards, 100 groups of 40,000 Air Miles, and 10 2020 Hyundai IONIQ electric or hybrid vehicles.

One perk, is that Tim’s replaced its “please play again” option into a ballot for a draw to win one of four $100,000 cash prizes.

