Erin Brockovich. (Photo: wikimedia.org)

Tickets to hear Erin Brockovich in Surrey sold to SBOT members first, for $135 each

Subject of popular biopic to speak about ‘overcoming adversity’ at awards event next March

Surrey Board of Trade members have first dibs on tickets to hear Erin Brockovich speak at an awards event next March.

Member tickets are $135 each, or $1,500 for a table of 11, for the March 12 luncheon at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

“This special pre-sale opportunity is available exclusively to Surrey Board of Trade Members in advance of the public release next week,” an email from the board of trade stated Tuesday (Nov. 26).

General-admission tickets are $155 each, or $1,725 for a table of 11.

Brockovich, whose story of dogged persistence was told in a 2000 biographical film that starred Julia Roberts, will speak about “overcoming adversity” at the annual Surrey Women in Business Awards.

For event info, visit businessinsurrey.com, or call 604-581-7130.

Nominations for the Women in Business awards are sought until Dec. 18, in the categories of Entrepreneur (small business), Entrepreneur (large business), Corporate Leader, Professional, Not-for-Profit Leader, Emerging Leader and Social Trailblazer. For submission details, contact Rhona Doria by email to rhona@businessinsurrey.com, or call 604-634-0344.


