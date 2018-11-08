A woman is silhouetted as the Telus Corp. logo is displayed on a screen during a company event in Vancouver on Friday, October 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Telus reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago, raises dividend

Telus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $447 million — up from $406 million a year ago — and raised its dividend.

The company says it will now make a quarterly payment to shareholders of 54.5 cents per share, up from 52.5 cents.

The profit amounted to 74 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 68 cents per share a year ago.

Operating revenue totalled $3.77 billion, up from $3.40 billion in the third quarter of 2017.

On an adjusted basis, Telus says it earned 74 cents per share for the quarter, up from 70 cents a year ago.

Thomson Reuters Eikon says analysts on average expected a profit of 72 cents per share.

Telus reported 145,000 net new wireless customers, as well as an increase of 36,000 high-speed Internet subscribers and 18,000 Telus TV customers.

Companies in this story: (TSX:T)

The Canadian Press

