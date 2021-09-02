Telus has joined several other big Canadian companies, including the major banks, in making it mandatory for workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (file photo)

Telus joins federal government, major banks in making COVID jabs mandatory for staffers

Telus workers not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 15 to be tested 2 times a week

Telus is the latest Canadian employer to tell workers they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go to work.

Beginning Oct. 1, all Telus team members and guests will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter a Telus building.

Telus employees working with the public in retail, health, or tech support must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 or submit to at least twice-weekly testing to prove they are virus-free.

Vaccinated employees working from home will be allowed to return to their offices in January, the company said Tuesday.

Employees who don’t get vaccinated will continue to work from home.

Telus says 89 per cent of its employees support vaccination.

Telus joins Canada’s five big banks – BMO, RBC, TD, CIBC and Scotiabank – in making shots mandatory for staff.

Last month, the federal government announced it will make vaccinations mandatory for all of its workers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BusinessCOVID-19Internet and Telecom

Previous story
SkipTheDishes launches new offering for groceries
Next story
Canadian auto sales fall 11.4% in August due to shortages caused by chip issues

Just Posted

A look at the food-themed board game Steam Up: A Feast of Dim Sum. (submitted photo)
Surrey woman’s ‘Steam Up’ game serves dim sum-inspired fun with lesson in Asian culture

A view of Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey gets $500K from province to help speed up development permit process

Metro creative stock
Vaccination rates creep up slowly for eligible Surrey residents

Surrey RCMP are asking for help locating Yulan Wei, 64, who was last seen in South Surrey. (File photo/Contributed photo)
Missing senior last seen in South Surrey