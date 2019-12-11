Those who attended Safe Software’s Dec. 10 open house include (from left) Steven Pettigrew (City of Surrey Councillor), Elizabeth Model (CEO of Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association), Dale Lutz (co-founder and VP of Safe Software), Don Murray (co-founder and president of Safe Software) and Jill Tipping (CEO of BC Tech Association). (Submitted photo)

Tech networking, workshops coming to Surrey’s Safe Software HQ

Now, ‘Surrey and Fraser Valley residents have access to them without needing to commute to Vancouver’

Surrey’s Safe Software company celebrated an anniversary by announcing a series of tech programs and workshops that will be held at its Health and Technology District headquarters next year.

An open house was held Tuesday (Dec. 10) at the company’s City Centre 2 space (9639 137A St.), where Safe Software has been located for one year.

That night, a new partnership with BC Tech Association was made public to bring the organization’s “innovative programs and workshops” to the Safe Software space, “so that Surrey and Fraser Valley residents have access to them without needing to commute to Vancouver.”

Beginning in 2020, the Surrey Series will include tech leadership roundtables, panel discussions and workshops.

“As one of Surrey’s largest technology company, we are a made-in-Surrey success story, and we grew from humble beginnings in a basement office to an internationally renowned company with more than 170 employees,” Don Murray, co-founder and president of Safe Software, said in a news release posted to safe.com.

Dale Lutz, company co-founder VP of development, added: “Surrey has always been our home and we are proud to continue to support the city and the communities where we live and work. We are excited to embark on a new era of Safe Software at our new HQ at the Health and Technology District, and this partnership with BC Tech will not only enable us to continue our commitment to help Surrey grow but also to help businesses in Surrey flourish.”

• RELATED STORY: Retired astronaut Chris Hadfield speaks at conference hosted by Surrey-based Safe Software Inc.

Jill Tipping, BC Tech president and CEO, said the organization is “excited to partner with Safe Software (to) provide tech networking opportunities and resources to this region’s innovation industry.”

Safe Software moved into the City Centre 2 building in 2018, after spending 20 years at its original Surrey location, in order to accommodate growth. The 57,000-square-foot space, which occupies the top five floors of the building, boasts 360-degree views, 6,000-square-foot green rooftop terrace and 196 individual offices.

• RELATED STORY: Surrey-based business donates $1M to hospital’s children centre improvements.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
