Surrey’s The Organic Grocer will be a ‘guide’ for people on their journey to health, wellness

Kristina Cavallari, a registered holistic nutritionist, is one of the new owners at The Organic Grocer in Surrey. (Submitted photo: Kristina Cavallari)

Established in the 1990s, The Organic Grocer in Newton has made some changes in recent months, including new owners.

Kristina Cavallari, along with her husband Robi, and Kurt Astle and Nina Astle took over the Newton store on June 1.

Another one of those changes includes offering consultations to customers, said Kristina Cavallari.

Cavallari, a registered holistic nutritionist since 2014, said the store plans to incorporate a health and wellness desk following several months of renovations.

“We will be essentially providing free, 10-minute consultations to consult with our customers to provide that extra step in their healing, and that extra reinforcement and just be there for them,” she said.

“That’s something that the store hasn’t provided before. We’re always here for the customers to come in.”

Once the health and wellness desk is up and running, Cavallari said people will be able to schedule appointments online at theorganicgrocer.ca.

Through the consultations, she said she sees the store and its employees “really providing and taking our service up a notch”

“We believe that they hold the power to heal and we’ll just be here to guide them on their journey.”

She added that since taking over the store, they have brought in a lot of products to “support intolerances.”

“My passion is health and wellness, so this store is really allowing me to create, from the foundation up, a place to provide healing for those in the community.”

Looking to the future, Cavallari said there are plans to have curbside pickup from the store as well as delivery, which hasn’t been offered at The Organic Grocer before.

Meantime, people can continue to shop in-store at 508-7380 King George Blvd.



