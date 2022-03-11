Surrey’s new riverfront grain terminal ‘helps address two major constraints’ for exports

The permit process to build the facility began back in 2015

Fraser Grain Terminal is located on Elevator Road in Surrey, on the Fraser River. (Submitted photo)

Seven years in the works, Surrey’s new Fraser Grain Terminal (FGT) has officially opened on Elevator Road.

The riverfront export facility, jointly owned by Parrish and Heimbecker Limited (P&H) and Grains Connect Canada, created close to 50 jobs on the site, adjacent to Fraser Surrey Docks.

The terminal will be used to ship bulk grain products including wheat, barley, oil seeds, pulses and other specialty grains, notes a post on frasergrainterminal.ca.

The FGT is described as “a multi-modal terminal efficiently loading bulk grain to vessels and sea containers for overseas customers,” according to a news release.

The facility boasts three shiploaders, two container loading lines and “high-efficiency” rail receiving.

“With its optimal location, outside of the busy North and South Shore corridors, FGT provides industry-leading car cycle times from prairie to port with existing transportation infrastructure.”

A media event was organized Friday (March 11) to officially open the grain terminal, although the FGT has been in operation for several months already.

The permit process to build the facility began back in 2015, through Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“Exports of Canadian grain and specialty crops to growing markets in the Asia Pacific region continue to increase, and this facility helps address two major constraints – limited western Canada rail capacity, and a shortage of port industrial land for grain handling,” a news release says.

Warren Stow, president of GrainsConnect Canada, calls the new grain terminal “an excellent example of an infrastructure project that supports Canadian farmers, increases efficiency in grain exports, and builds strong business relationships with customers around the world. Along with our partner P & H, we are proud of the project’s completion and excited for its full operation.”



